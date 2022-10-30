Luke Bryan Makes Amazing Surprise Announcement During Florida Concert

On Friday (October 28th), Luke Bryan took to the stage in Jacksonville, Florida to make an amazing announcement that was about his Estero performance.

Country Now reports that during the Jacksonville show, Luke Bryan welcomed Governor DeSantis to the stage. He then revealed plans to donate his upcoming Estero proceeds to the Florida Disaster Fund.

DeSantis just walked out on stage at Luke Bryan. It’s deafening in here. pic.twitter.com/WHelgPCxM1 — Bonnie Upright, APR (@bonnieupright) October 29, 2022

“Because of the hurricane they had to use the venue that I was performing in as a shelter,” Luke Bryan explained. “Well, we’ve been going back and forth, we didn’t know if it was too soon to play or not but the area of Estero said ‘get your a– to Estero.’ So, we’re doing a concert. So, what we’re going to do is give a large portion of the proceeds in Estero, Florida… to everybody that’s bought tickets, kept the ticket, and spending the money… I’m donating that money to the great state of Florida.”

Responding to Luke Bryan’s announcement, Governor DeSantis addressed the crowd. “The state of Florida had to deal with the major hurricane last month,” he shared. “And it’s not easy to deal with, it’s hurt a lot of people. Though I can tell you this, show me any other state that can rebuild bridges in three days. I don’t think you can find that.”

Bryan’s latest announcement comes days after the country music star was forced to postpone his shows in West Palm Beach and Tampa, Florida. This was due to the hurricane clean-ups. The shows have been rescheduled for November 2nd, 4th, and 5th.

The Florida Disaster Fund has raised more than $50 million from corporate partners. Following the show, DeSantis tweeted, “Thanks for letting me crash the party last night, @lukebryan!”

Bryan shared some pictures from the performance. “Jacksonville got me fired up for the weekend.”

Luke Bryan Fans React to Ron DeSantis’ Appearance at Jackson Show

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan is getting some heat for bringing Ron DeSantis on stage during his latest show.

While tweeting about DeSantis at Bryan’s show, a Twitter user declared, “I am so dismayed that you had DeSantis on stage with you. He embodies what is wrong with humanity; he pulls stunts that are racist and he is truly an evil man with no soul.”

Another Twitter user tweeted, “Don’t know [Luke Bryan’s] music, but he always seemed like a decent guy on Idol. I guess it’s really hard to wear a cowboy and remain immune to lies and hypocrisy.”

Others tweeted that they wanted politics to be not involved in anything outside the political spectrum. “I don’t want pandering politicians at concerts or sporting events. I didn’t pay for that.”

However, Luke Bryan fans not deterred by the performance continue to remain loyal to the country music hitmaker. “Great response from the audience….loved it… I’m sure liberals will now have nasty things to say about Luke…..Luke is a great man.”