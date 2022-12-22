Luke Bryan’s Mom Unloads on Him in Hilarious Tirade in Wife Caroline’s Latest Christmas Prank

I imagine this conversation between Luke Bryan and his mom is a lot like the one a lot of mothers would have if they thought potentially lewd or explicit photos of their sons were about to hit the internet. Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, has been recently sharing hilarious footage from her 12 Days of Pranksmas campaign. This time she and her accomplices prank phone call the country music superstar’s mother. They convince her that some assumedly intimately unflattering photos of her son are about to post in the tabloids. Luke Bryans’s mom proceeds to immediately call her son. She then just completely unloads on him in a hilarious tirade about the scary thought of his junk mail potentially going public.

The video opens with Caroline Bryan and her comedian Danae Hays placing a phone call to Luke’s mom, LeClaire. They anonymously inform LeClaire that they have scandalous photos of her son on file. They claim they’re prepared to release them unless she’s willing to negotiate on his behalf.

His mother proceeds to quickly hang up the phone. Just then, Luke Bryan’s phone starts ringing with his concerned mother on the end. He answers. She proceeds to go on an absolute firestorm of a rant. You can barely even understand her thoughts on the matter because they’re drowned out with so many bleeped-out cuss words. LeClaire continues her venting for a rage-fueled minute before they let her know she’s been pranked and that there are no photos.

The caption on the post said that the false alarm got LeClaire “angry as a drunk Real Housewife.”

Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Continues Her Streak Of Pranks

This wasn’t the first time that Caroline Bryan pranked her husband’s mom though. She previously pulled off another prank phone call and got her mother-in-law to admit to a hilariously crude joke about herself.

She also scared the daylights out of a whole lot of other folks with a classic move – the air horn sneak attack.

The best gag to come out of her prank marathon though has to be the one she teamed up with Luke Bryan’s buddy and former Major League Baseball player Adam LaRoche on. What started out as a prank turned into an epic effort to raise funds to support America’s combat veterans.

LaRoche essentially “stole” Luke Bryan’s truck and used it to get back home. Now the two men have decided to give away the truck to benefit LaRoche’s charity. The two huntin’ buddies recently appeared on Fox & Friends to raise awareness for the good cause.