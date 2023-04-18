Luke Bryan Opens Up About His Long Journey to Country Music Stardom

Luke Bryan is opening up about his journey to country music stardom and how he got his start as a judge on American Idol.

The six-time ACM winner recorded a TikTok video for his fans this week and shared that he began performing at only 14, so mentoring and judging teens and young adults on the reality competition series feels like a full circle achievement.

Bryan’s first taste of fame was playing guitar with a high school country and classic rock band. He then changed directions for a bit and went off to college at Georgia Southern University, where he met his now wife, Caroline, and earned a degree in business management, according to Nikki Swift.

Luke Bryan Was in His Mid-20s When He Started Making a Name for Himself

After graduating, Luke Bryan went home and worked for his dad’s peanut factory for a few years before finally packing his bags, moving to Nashville, and trying to make it big.

“I moved to Nashville when I was about 25 and started writing songs, had some success as a song writer,” he explained. ” Got a publishing deal and finally got a record deal with Capitol Records and started having some success after that.”

Luke Bryan did indeed have success. His debut album, I’ll Stay Me, which dropped in 2017, hit No. 2 on the country charts. He went on to release six more records, four of which peaked at No. 1 on several charts. He’s even notched a couple 1s on the Billboard all genre charts.

Luke Bryan Says it’s Been ‘Amazing’ to Help Young Up and Coming Musicians Follow Their Dreams

Because of his fame, American Idol eyed him as the perfect star to represent his specialty on the show.

“Six years ago, seven years ago, some of the producers of American Idol wanted me to partner up with Lionel, and Katy, and Ryan, and be one of the judges. Since then, it’s been really fulfilling for me, and amazing to guide these kids in their first — in some of their first — steps of their musical journey,” he added.

Luke Bryan is now celebrating five years with American Idol. You can watch him, Perry, and Richie as they help Season 21 contestants battle for the crown every Sunday and Monday at 8/7 C on ABC.