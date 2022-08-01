Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning to Co-Host 2022 CMA Awards

The Country Music Association revealed that Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host the 56th CMA Awards on November 9. A two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke hosted the 55th CMA Awards in 2021. However, the upcoming event marks the first time Peyton will take the stage in an emcee role at the show.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and country Music is such a privilege,” says Luke Bryan. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years. And what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” adds Peyton Manning. “I am such a huge fan of country music. So to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

Country Music’s Biggest Night

The 56th CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 9 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The show will air live on ABC at 7 p.m CT.

“Country Music’s Biggest Night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO. “During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in country music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I’m sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them.”

In addition, nominees will be announced in the coming weeks.