Luke Bryan Posts Hilarious Hunting Video in Honor of His New Single ‘Prayin’ in a Deerstand’: VIDEO

Many country music hits are inspired by real-life experiences. Luke Bryan’s catalog of hits isn’t any different either, including his latest single Prayin’ In A Deer Stand it seems!

Recently, the popular country music hitmaker and American Idol Judge shared his latest single, Prayin’ In A Deer Stand to his Instagram page. This single is Luke Bryan’s latest hit following his recent country radio single, Country On. Country On remains at number 8 on the charts. According to the singer, Prayin’ in a Deer Stand is “such a personal song.”

Bryan adds that the tune depicts how the world can be a “busy place,” so his happy place is out in the woods, “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand.”

“I, like a lot of people, have a ton of different things going on,” Luke Bryan says.

“But getting to be outside, it grounds and reenergizes me,” the singer says of the singer. “There is just something about it that never gets old.”

Luke Bryan Remembers “That Time” He Was “Actually Praying In A Deer Stand”

The latest single from Luke Bryan is certainly a moving piece about the singer’s connection to the sport of hunting. A major part of the song’s element also discusses the connection Bryan feels towards his faith that he feels while in the elements.

Country music superstar Luke Bryan may be ruling the music charts and the American Idol airwaves. However, fans of Bryan remember one of his most memorable moments on TV. The moment the star was literally “prayin’ in a deer stand.”

This, of course, comes during Luke Bryan’s run on Buck Commander. It was a tense moment on the show as the singer was waiting to hear. The final call as to whether he smoked the buck he hit…and hoping that it was going to go down.

“That time I was actually praying in a deer stand,” the country singer shares in the Insta post. Bryan then adds the hashtags #hunting #huntingseason #prayininadeerstand #buckcommander.

Fans Share Their Love For Bryan’s Latest Hits

Luke Bryan fans were quick to respond to this newest single after the surprise song dropped just a few days ago. One fan notes that they “Just listened to this and absolutely loved it!”

Another asks the Knockin’ Boots singer “You just can’t make a bad [song] can you?” Of course, others noted that the new hit is set on a regular repeat on their streaming services.

Luke Bryan is scheduled to host the

The American Idol judge is co-set to host the 56th Annual CMA Awards alongside Peyton Manning on Wednesday, November 9 on ABC.