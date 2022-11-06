Luke Bryan Posts Pics From ‘College GameDay’ Appearance as Guest Picker

Country music superstar and American Idol judge Luke Bryan joined College GameDay this weekend as a celebrity picker supporting his Georgia Bulldogs as they went head-to-head with No. 1 Tennessee in Athens. And, it turns out Luke Bryan’s College GameDay pick, the No. 3 Bulldogs had just what they needed to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs took down the Volunteers 27-13.

“Fun times,” Luke Bryan shares on his recent Instagram post detailing some memories from his college game day experience at ESPN.

“Thanks for having me,” the Knockin’ Boots singer continues in his post. “@collegegameday #GoDawgs.”

As the ESPN College GameDay hosts set up for the Saturday game, awaiting kickoff for the Tennessee and Georgia matchup Luke Bryan announced his upcoming experience. Although let’s be realistic, it’s not that Luke Bryan needs any introduction in the first place!

“What’s up, ESPN GameDay?” Luke Bryan says in his intro to the college football fans announcing that he’ll be appearing during the ESPN College GameDay coverage.

“Luke Bryan, here, coming in to be the celebrity guest picker,” the country music hitmaker says.

“Coming in for my Bulldogs, to watch the Bulldogs beat the Vols,” the singer quips.

“I’m going to go like 12-0, no doubt,” Luke Bryan tells the fans.

“Going to stick around, watch the game, cheer the Bulldogs on,” he says of his Georgia team. “Y’all make sure y’all tune in Saturday morning.”

Luke Bryan Was All “Dawgs” During Saturday’s Tennessee/Georgia Game

During his appearance on College GameDay on Saturday, Luke Bryan made it clear where his allegiance sits. And not just by sporting the Bulldog’s signature red jersey…which he totally rocked during the event.

“We’re going to step on their faces,” Bryan says as the College GameDay hosts were tossing out their thoughts on the Georgia – Tennessee matchup.

“We’re going to crush their dreams,” the singer continues.

“It’s all Dawgs,” Bryan tells his College GameDay costars. In fact, the singer notes, he went full Vegas with his predictions for the November 5 game.

“I called my guy in Vegas,” Bryan tells the hosts.

“I went heavy in Vegas on my [Dawgs],” he says.

Bryan Starts The Weekend Out Right Even Before He Makes It To GameDay

While Luke Bryan was gearing up for his ESPN appearance Saturday, he decided to share a big surprise with fans the night before. On Friday, November 4, the singer dropped his latest single, Prayin’ in a Deer Stand on his Instagram page. The new song gives us a glimpse of his connection to living in the elements through some of his favorite activities such as fishing and hunting. Something that certainly draws many of his fans to Bryan’s popular country music hits.