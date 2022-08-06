Luke Bryan Promises Some Major Peyton Manning ‘Roasting’ at CMA Awards

Is there anyone in country music with the charm of Luke Bryan? He’s going to be teaming up with Peyton Manning at the CMA Awards in November. When you think of the funny guys of the industry, Bryan is up there for all the pranks he does on his own family and all the jokes he’s fine to be the butt of if it makes other people laugh. He’s a funny dude!

But, if we’re giving credit where credit is due, he’s going to have some tough competition at the CMA Awards. This is his second time as the host, however, his NFL friend and co-host is going to be hard to beat. Manning might be a high-profile jock, but he’s got some comedy chops for sure.

Over the years, the famous QB has shown off on shows like Saturday Night Live, proving that he can cut up and perform with some of the best improvisers out there. We’ll have to wait and see what happens when he takes the stage with Luke Bryan, but I’m sure it will be nothing but a good time.

The country music star opened up about the awards show and his newly announced hosting duties.

“I’ve gotten a little more comfortable in that spot. So it’s going to be fun to see if Peyton, you know, see if he gets a little jittery before we go out there,” he said to ABC News. “It’s going to be fun to have him bring his sense of humor to the CMA stage. And there’ll be no shortage of him and I roasting each other up there.”

I’m sure that fans are excited to see Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan duke it out in a battle of wits up on stage.

Luke Bryan Works Hard, Really Hard

Out on the road, Luke Bryan puts all of his heart and soul into his work. He has been a staple in the industry for over a decade and has another decade of songwriting behind him before that. So, it’s safe to say that the singer-songwriter does a lot to get things done. It comes down to his work ehic and that’s something he’s very proud of.

“I think with me, obviously, I’m very, very, busy professionally,” Bryan said. He went on, “I mean, I don’t even know what weekend are like. I just grew up waking up, getting after it. So, you know, work hard, play hard.”

As we know, it isn’t just music, either. When you have all of these other extra gigs like hosting duties and American Idol – off days don’t come up very often. So, keep your eyes out for Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. We might be seeing a lot of them in the next few months.