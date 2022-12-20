Luke Bryan Recalls His Hilarious Childhood Christmas Gone Wrong

With Christmas just days away, Luke Bryan recalled a childhood Christmas event gone completely wrong in the most hilarious way.

During an interview with PopCulture, Luke Bryan reflected on the one year that Santa Claus brought him a motorcycle for Christmas. “Probably my funniest memory is Santa Claus brought me a little motorcycle,” he explained. “I was probably 9 years old and I got a little Honda 50. I was able to crank it up and go show my buddy next door and I ran into his swing set. That was my first official wreck on my 50 – hero to zero.”

Luke Bryan previously spoke to the media outlet about the best gift he has ever received. It was the truck his late brother owned. “By far the best Christmas present I have ever gotten and will ever get was when my wife Caroline went and found my brother’s old pickup truck from 1996 that they found the VIN number. It was down in Louisiana and it was still on the road. And her and my dad went down, they picked it up, brought it to Nashville, and Christmas Eve night pulled into the driveway with it.”

Luke Bryan also spoke about the truck’s purpose. “That truck is when we do our turkey hunting,” he explained. “It’s the turkey hunting truck. So, all my turkey hunting gear stays in there, and when the boys see me pull up in my brother’s truck, they know we’re fixing to go turkey hunting.”

Luke Bryan Admits the Holiday Season Has Its Ups and Downs in Terms of Emotions

Luke Bryan admitted that the gift caused all kinds of emotions. “Let’s just say that yes, the tears were flowing and it will never be topped. I don’t know how you’ll ever top it. What an amazing moment for me and my family. It was pretty special.”

In 2020, Luke Bryan spoke about his family’s Christmas Eve chili dog tradition. “We have a pajama night and we do chili dogs on Christmas Eve, and we’ve always done that. My mother comes up and we go shop. She makes me go shop with her, so we have to pick out all the right stuff. We have to get the proper buns, the proper wieners. It’s very important. All beef wieners for the chili dog cooking. It’s a ritual. So, we’re eating chili dogs in pajamas, and so it’s special anytime you can come up with fun traditions and hold true to them. Yeah, so cooking chili dogs in a onesie is pretty special.”

He also made a comment about the little Honda motorcycle he received as a kid. “My favorite Christmas gift is definitely my first Honda 50 motorcycle that I got back in 1984. It was just an amazing gift to have under the tree, and I never will forget seeing that as I walked out.”