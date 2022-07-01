Luke Bryan Releases New Single ‘Country On’

Luke Bryan has a new album on the way, and it’s halfway finished. But he’s not wasting time on giving fans a taste. On Friday, the 46-year-old Georgia native dropped a new single, “Country On.” Check out the new track below.

This one is sure to be an anthem throughout his ‘Farm Tour’ in September. The lyrics begin, “Hey farm boy. Keep dropping that plow. Bailing that hay. Feeding them cows. From the rooster crow ’til another long day is gone. Country on.” The driving track continues by celebrating the work of blue-collar Americans throughout, from Over-the-Road truckers to first responders. When he hits the midwest, this one will hit the spot.

The ‘Farm Tour’ takes Luke Bryan to Monroeville, Ind., Mechanicsburg, Ohio, Fowlerville, Mich., Murdock, Neb., Boone, Iowa and Eyota, Minn. Those dates pop up September 15-24 in the middle of a very busy year.

Blue Collar Folks

Bryan appeared on SiriusXM’s The Highway earlier this week to talk about the track. He talked about the professions that are included in the lyrics.

“Anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural…” he began. “This song does that. And I think it’s gonna be pretty amazing to have it out.”

He also likes the title as a motto for the working class.

“When you think about it on a t-shirt, and everybody’s saying ‘Country On’ when you’re having a bad day, and you can know you can drink a beer and ‘Country On,’ it feels pretty good,” he said. “But I love what the song says. I love that it uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity. This song just has feel-good vibes all the way around it, and I’m just honored to have it out.”

David Frasier, Mark Nesler, Mitch Oglesby and Styles Haury teamed up to write the song.

A New Luke Bryan Record is on the Way

During his chat with The Highway, he also gave fans a little more info on the new album.

“This is the first installment of a project I’m working on,” he said. “I mean, I’ve got probably half the project done. Hopefully, as ‘Country On’ is going up the chart, [I’ll] spend a couple more months writing a lot of music, working hard in the studio and then go in and cut some more songs and have the ability to put a full album out.”

Bryan’s most recent full-length album was Born Here Live Here Die Here, which arrived in 2020. When the new record arrives, it’ll be his eighth studio release.

‘Raised Up Right’

Luke Bryan has dates remaining throughout the year on his ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour. He’ll return to Las Vegas a few tims along the way for his residency, too. Check out all of his 2022 dates and get ticket information at his website.