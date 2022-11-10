luke-bryan-reveals-both-of-his-children-were-conceived-on-tour-bus

Most of us are blissfully unaware of how we were conceived. As adults, we obviously have a rough idea of what happened to bring us into the world, but the specific details will always remain a mystery. Not Luke Bryan‘s children, though. Both 12-year-old Tatum “Tate” Christopher and 14-year-old Thomas “Bo” Boyer have a much clearer picture of their conception, along with the rest of the world.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Luke Bryan played a quick round of “yee-haw or hell naw”. During the game, the country music star was asked if he’d “ever been caught tour bus loving.”

Without a single stitch of shame, the “Country Girl” singer admitted that, absolutely, he had. “Hell yeah,” he proclaimed. “Both of my children, that’s how they were conceived.”

Well, Luke Bryan has two great loves in this life: his family and his music. Why not combine them? Hopefully, his sons aren’t too horrified by his unabashed declaration.

Luke Bryan Talks the ‘Golden Years’ of Fatherhood

For Luke Bryan, his tour bus antics with his wife, Caroline, were great, but the true magic of life comes from being a father. In a 2021 interview with People, Bryan gushed that he can’t imagine a better experience with fatherhood. And as his two sons, Tate and Bo, get older, they only grow closer as a unit.

“As they grow older, it’s easier to let them tag along,” Bryan explained. “They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me.”

“Their personalities are really different,” he continued. “They become your buddies. I mean, they’re still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies.”

“And I’m certainly in the golden years,” the adoring father added. “I mean, it’s like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along.”

In addition to the two sons Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer share, they also helped raise Bryan’s nephew, Til, and two nieces, Jordan and Kris. Tragically, the children lost their mother, Bryan’s sister Kelly, in 2007. Seven years later, they lost their father as well.

According to Caroline Boyer, it wasn’t even a question of whether or not to adopt the children. It was a given – not something to be discussed but something they knew they had to do. “We never thought twice about it,” Caroline told ABC News in a 2017 interview. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”