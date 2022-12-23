luke-bryan-reveals-christmas-present-from-his-wife-that-made-him-cry

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, may be best known for her Prankmas antics this time of year. But she has an incredibly sentimental side, and she proved that one Christmas by giving Luke a gift that brought him to tears.

An Instagram video that the Play it Again singer filmed in 2017 resurfaced recently. In it, he explained that Caroline hunted down a pickup truck that his older brother, Chris, once owned. Chris died in a car accident when he was 26 and Luke was 19.

With the help of her father-in-law, Tommy, Caroline hunted down the truck and ended up finding it two states away from her home in Tennessee. Luke remembers that gift as the “best Christmas present” ever.

“The best Christmas present I have ever gotten – and will ever get – was when my wife, Caroline, went and found my brother’s old pickup truck from 1996,” Bryan says in the video.

“It was down in Louisiana, and it was still on the road. And her and my dad went down, they picked it up, brought it to Nashville. And Christmas Eve night pulled into the driveway with it,” he continues. “Let’s just say that, yes, the tears were flowing. And It will never be topped. I don’t know how you’ll ever top it. What an amazing moment for me and my family. It was pretty special.”

Luke Bryan Designated the Gift as his ‘Turkey Hunting Truck’

The truck is now Luke Bryan’s designated “turkey hunting truck.” He keeps all of his gear inside the vehicle. And his boys know that they’re “fixin'” to go on a hunt whenever the singer pulls it into the driveway.

Chris died just before Luke Bryan was set to move to Nashville and start his music career. But the impact of the loss set him back, and he decided to stay home, work for his father’s peanut processing plan, and go to college.

“When Chris passed away, it was devastating because no one was more fired up about me going to Nashville than him,” he recalled during a 2021 interview on the Today Show.

The ACM winner eventually returned to his dreams, with a stern push from his father. And sadly, Luke lost his only remaining sibling, his sister, Kelly, in 2007. Kelly was a widowed mother of three, so her children were orphaned. The oldest two, Kris and Jordan, were in college at the time, but her youngest, Til, was only in middle school.

Caroline and Luke took Til in and raised him with their biological sons, Bo and Tate.