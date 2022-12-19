Luke Bryan Reveals the Final Crash My Playa 2023 Lineup

With his Crash My Playa 2023 shows set to take place in January at the Moon Palace Cancún, country music superstar Luke Bryan shares the final talent lineup of the highly anticipated event.

In an Instagram post late last week, Luke Bryan shared a series of snapshots of the show’s lineup. “The beach is calling,” Bryan declared. “See y’all at Crash my Playa.”

Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen will join headliners Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Cole Swindell for two nights. Other artists also making their way to the events are Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, and DJ Rock. In the final show of the weekend, Bryan will then be joined by fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie. Who will be making his debut appearance as a guest performer for the exciting event.

Meanwhile, Kendall Marvel will return with his Honky Tonky Experience. Dustin Lynch will host an all-day edition of his pool party. Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 will take place from January 19th to January 22nd and will consist of seven sold-out shows. The event kicked off seven years ago and has featured various country music superstars. This includes Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, and Dierks Bentley.

Luke Bryan Teams Up With Former MLB Player Adam LaRoche to Help Veterans

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan recently teamed up with former MLB player and his friend Adam LaRoche to help veterans. During his appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend, LaRoche spoke about how he and Bryan thought up their plan.

“I got hung up in Nashville a while back, “ LaRoche explained. “I had some flight issues. And my daughter actually said… She gave me the idea to go to Luke’s house when we knew he was out of town. I know he always leaves the keys to his truck in the truck, in the garage.”

LaRoche then said he originally put a plan together and “steal” the truck. However, then one thing led to another. He thought it would be good to give the vehicle away to raise money for charity. Luke Bryan spoke about the plane. “First of all, this is the rawest you’ll ever see me on TV. I mean, I’m at my hunting camp and he just flies in and tells me, ‘We’re on Fox & Friends’ in the morning.’ So this is what I have to deal with when [teaming up] with Adam.”

Bryan also said that LaRoche stole his truck out of his garage as an attempt. “Because I haven’t been able to hunt with him over the past few years. And as a ploy for me to have to come hunt with him, I’ve gotta go retrieve my truck. So I think I’m going to get my truck – well, then he and my wife team up and then I find out that my truck is being given away.”

Luke Bryan went on to add that he was very happy to be tricked and fooled and manipulated for a good cause.