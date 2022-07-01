Luke Bryan Reveals His Plans for July 4th, and They’re Perfect

Luke Bryan will be celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend, and you know he’s going to party. While the “One Margarita” singer doesn’t know exactly what he’ll be doing, he knows who’ll be there. Maybe he’ll enjoy one margarita or three.

“My plans for the Fourth are always to be on the boat somewhere on the water,” he tells KSJB. “And buy fireworks, send ’em up in the sky for the boys, but it’s always a boat and water, whether it’s in the Gulf of Mexico, whether it’s in Georgia. We don’t have a total plan yet, but we’ll be having a good time on the fourth.”

Bryan loves the water, and he’s an avid fisherman. He caught the biggest bass of his life earlier this year. It was 11.6 pounds. Not long after, he shared that his son Tate reeled in his first shoal bass. Maybe he can top his record on the water this Fourth of July.

“Some of my favorite Fourth of July memories were spent on Lake Blackshear down in Georgia with my family,” the Lessburg, Ga. native shared in a statement shared to iHeart. “I was always kind of in charge of driving home from Tennessee and picking up all the fireworks and my nieces and nephews always got excited when I rolled in because they knew I had all the fireworks. But, it was always a great memory, and I miss not getting to do that as much as I used to.”

Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour

It’ll be a nice little break for Luke Bryan, who has had a busy year. He has a Las Vegas residency that has dates until the end of the year. During his last visit to Vegas, he found himself with an unfamiliar baby in his arms. He’ll return to the The Theatre at Resorts World for the residency on Labor Day weekend for three shows.

In addition to the Las Vegas residency, Luke Bryan continues his ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour. He’ll be back at it on July 7 at VUHL Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. He’ll hit most everywhere in America on the trek, and he’ll visit Canada, too. He’s part of Ottawa Bluesfest on July 14 and LASSO 2022 in Quebec August 13. He squeezes in a few U.S. festival dates, too. He’s at Rock the Roost in Tallahassee on July 23, WeFest 2022 in Detroit Lakes, Minn. on August 6 and TidalWave Festival in Atlantic City on August 13.

If he doesn’t reach you with the ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour, he’ll bring it to the farm for several dates this fall. The ‘Farm Tour’ hits six rural midwest communities in September. See all of Luke Bryan’s 2022 dates and get ticket information at his website.