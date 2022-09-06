Luke Bryan Reveals How He Can Spot a ‘Fake Country Artist’

Luke Bryan joined the Full Send Podcast recently. It was a fun chat, and Luke loosened up a lot for the podcast. At one point, the hosts ask him about authenticity. Check out the clip below.

@fullsendpodcast Luke Bryan Can Sniff Out a Country Poser From a Mile Away ♬ original sound – FULL SEND Podcast

“Some rappers, it’s like, you’re not actually hood,” the host begins. “Like, are there some country people that are not actually country? Like they’ll just throw on their hunter’s jackets, take a photo, then take the jacket off?”

“I can unequivocally say, without a shadow of a doubt, that if you sing about hunting and fishing and drinking and trucks and [expletive], and I get you on my farm, in one minute I can tell if you’re a poser,” Luke Bryan said. “Or if you’re not legit. I can hand you a fishing rod…”

“The farm test!” the host replied.

The 46-year-old Georgia native has always had a deep appreciation of farms. Each year, he has a ‘Farm Tour’ to show his appreciation for America’s farmers. In a recent Instagram post, he took a moment to expound on what the tour is all about.

“As we get ready for year 13 of Farm Tour, I want to talk just a second, about the reason behind it all, honoring our farmers,” he said. “Me and my friends at Bayer, Kroger and Feeding America don’t believe in thankless work, which is why we come together every year to celebrate everything farmers do for us and to pay it forward.”

He added that each time you thank a farmer with the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer, the organizations involved will donate a meal to a family in need through Feeding America. The initiative will donate up to one million meals.

Luke Bryan Heads to the ‘Farm Tour’ in September

The ‘Farm Tour’ gets underway next week in Monroeville, Ind. at Spangler Farms. There are six rural, Midwest dates in all, and Riley Green joins him for the entire run. But he has a few more dates on his ‘Raised Up Right’ tour before he gets there. Next up is T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on September 8. He’ll also stop in St. Louis and Chicago on the way to the farm.

The ‘Farm Tour’ rolls through spots in Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. He’s back at the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour on September 29 in Estero, Fla. at Hertz Arena. There are several Southern dates on the last leg of that tour, including a handful in the Sunshine State. It wraps on October 28 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Then he heads back to Las Vegas for another run of dates on his residency. Check out everything on Luke Bryan’s schedule and get ticket information at his website.