Luke Bryan Reveals How He Gives Tim Tebow’s Heisman Trophy the Full-On Georgia Treatment

Luke Bryan admitted he Georgia-fied an esteemed Florida football memento. That would be Tim Tebow’s Heisman Trophy.

And we’re thinking Tebow, the former Florida All-American quarterback, was cool with how Bryan, the country music superstar, handled the most famous trophy in college football. After all, the two are friends. And Bryan donated to charity for the right to smear peanut butter on the Heisman. (There was also a dog involved. Read on for those details).

Luke Bryan explained to Outkick.com how he came to have Tebow’s trophy in his home. It had to do with a charity event.

“My wife got a little tipsy and bought, you know, and rented Tebow’s Heisman,” Luke Bryan said. “And I was like, ‘Baby, I can’t have anything Florida in the house.’”

But he did keep the trophy around. Tebow won it in 2007, back when he was a sophomore at Florida. In fact, he was the first sophomore to earn the coveted honor as the best player in college football. Tebow also was a finalist for the honor in 2008 and 2009. The Heisman Trust gives a trophy to the player and the school. Tebow allows his trophy to be used to raise money for his favorite charities.

Tim Tebow and his coach, Urban Meyer, celebrate the Heisman in 2007. Luke Bryan says he had Tebow’s trophy in his home for a year. of the Florida Gators hold up the Heisman Trophy at the Hard Rock Cafe on December 8, 2007 in New York, New York (Photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan Said He Let a Bulldog Lick Peanut Butter Off the Heisman

While the trophy was in the Bryan home, Luke allowed his son’s football team to come by and see it.

“It’s a really fun photo op. And now my son’s football teams would come by and get pictures with it,” said Bryan, the American Idol judge.

“It’s kind of worth it having it for a year, and the fact that Tim’s I don’t think he’s had it in this house

for ten years. He just lets you have it and it’s a fun thing to do.”

But as a devoted Georgia Bulldog diehard, Bryan couldn’t allow a Gator honor to go unscathed. He decorated, albeit temporarily, with peanut butter. (Bryan grew up on a peanut farm).

“I had a bulldog eat the peanut butter off the Heisman,” Bryan said. We’re not sure if he was kidding or not.

Luke Bryan was playing host for a fundraiser for The Brett Boyer Foundation. Brett was a little girl who was born with both Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect. She died at seven months old. But since her death, her parents have raised money to help support research and awareness for CHD. Plus, the foundation celebrates those with Down Syndrome.

Luke Bryan is a long-time supporter. And Caroline, his wife, is on the foundation’s board of directors. Tebow’s Heisman also was on hand for the festivities.