Luke Bryan Reveals What He Looks Forward To Most as He Returns to ‘American Idol’

With his tour wrapped, Luke Bryan is returning to “American Idol” for the sixth time with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. The show recently announced that it will return for its 21st season on Feb. 19, and Luke Bryan also shared what he looks forward to most on the show.

“Facilitating the American dream of people that are chasing their dreams and chasing the stars, that’s the neatest thing about ‘American Idol,’” he said. “When a kid walks through the door, you never know if they’re gonna change our lives, change their lives and change some people watching at home, change their lives too. That’s the special part about ‘American Idol,’ a kid can walk in and for the rest of their life, they can go follow their dreams and do what they love – sing music.”

Luke Bryan ended his Raised Up Right Tour a while ago, and then hosted the CMA Awards earlier this month. He’s had a bit of a busy few months, and on top of it all his wife, Caroline, had sudden hip surgery on Nov. 14. She updated friends and fans on social media, and also revealed that the surgery wasn’t so sudden. She just had a hard time admitting to herself that she needed it.

Caroline shared a photo on Instagram of herself in a wheelchair, sharing that she still needs it to get around. “Finally getting out after a long week and these days I’m not walking and I am rolling in this, but I wanted to give an explanation,” she said in a video. “I know I said unexpected, I just wasn’t ready to accept it. I’ve known for a month I had to have it, so there’s no emergency, no fall, no car wreck.”

When she first shared that she was undergoing surgery, Caroline Bryan made it seem like something happened and she was having emergency surgery. But, as it turns out, she knew about her hip problems for a while.

“I had a torn labrum, hip dysplasia and a lot of arthritis and so it had gotten so bad that we just had to fix it,” she admitted on Instagram. “So that’s it, but I will do whatever they tell me to do to get better and get back out cause this whole not being able to move thing is not for me. But anyway, that’s it.”

The initial announcement was a shock for fans as they’d just seen Caroline and Luke Bryan at the CMA Awards the week before. Fans took to the comment section of her post to wish her a speedy recovery and send their thoughts and prayers.