Luke Bryan and Riley Green Cover a Tim McGraw Classic on Farm Tour Stop: WATCH

Luke Bryan and Riley Green are getting down on the farm throughout September. The ‘Farm Tour’ hits six rural Midwest communities as Bryan continues his annual tradition of celebrating farmers. This year’s trek has Riley Green on in support. And as they have for many of the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour dates that they’ve shared, they’re joining each other on stage each night and covering some classics. At one recent stop, that was a Tim McGraw classic. Check out video of the performance below.

“Some songs fit just right out there on a farm. Don’t ya think [Riley Green]?” he captioned the post.

The clip is of the duo covering Tim McGraw’s hit “Where the Green Grass Grows.” They head toward the crowd and interact with fans a good bit during the performance. They take a sign from one audience member and both singers take time to autograph it before Luke Bryan gently hands it back. He also borrows one fan’s glasses and tried them on. It was a really cool moment that the fans loved a lot. Luke Bryan has been good about fan interactions all year. Even at his residency in Las Vegas, he’s found ways to tear down the barrier between the stage and the audience and make everything feel up close and personal.

Luke Bryan is Out on the Farm With Riley Green

There are three more dates on Luke Bryan’s ‘Farm Tour’ for 2022. Next up is Murdock, Neb. on September 22. Then they’re off to Boone, Iowa and Eyota, Minn to wrap up the weekend. When the “Farm Tour’ concludes, they’ll head back to the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour. The next one of those stops is in Estero, Fla. at the Hertz Center on September 29. He stays in the Sunshine State for a few dates before trekking across much of the Southeast in October.

The ‘Raised Up Right’ tour hits cities in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina. The final one of those dates is on October 28 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28. He’ll then head back to Las Vegas for another long string of dates on his residency. His return is on November 30 at the Theatre at Resorts World. Those dates take him through December 10.

In January, he’s taking the party back to the beach for Crash My Playa. That’s the annual four-day festival in Riviera Cancun, Mexico. In April, he headlines Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. It’s a massive bill that he’ll share with everyone from Turnpike Troubadours to Chris Stapleton. Check out all of the dates on his schedule and get ticket information for each at his website.