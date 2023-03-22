Luke Bryan Ropes in Record Breaking Audience as He Closes Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Luke Bryan broke a 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo record on Sunday when he closed down the 23-day event with an absolutely massive crowd.

The country music superstar brought in 74,779 fans when he took the stage at NRG Center on March 19. He was one of 20 singers and bands that performed since February 28th. Others acts included Brooks & Dunn, Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi, and Brad Paisley. Despite the many big names, Bryan still managed to sell the highest number of tickets this year, according to a statement by his PR firm, Schmidt Relations.

Luke Bryan has performed at the annual event 10 times during his career, and he says the experience just keeps getting better.

“Riding out to the center stage and feeling that energy from the fans makes this event one of my favorite places to play,” he said in the statement. “It is an honor, and I’m so thankful for the opportunity.”

Luke Bryan Was One of Several Record-Breaking Events at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo first debuted in 1932 and has grown to become of one the city’s biggest and most celebrated events. During the nearly month-long celebration, people can visit not only concerts, but also ranching and wildlife expos, a carnival, food competitions, a wine auction, and, of course, rodeos and livestock shows.

The organization aims to promote Western culture and enrich “the lives of thousands of young people in the state of Texas.” To do so, it has committed over $575 million to the state’s youth over the decades. With that funding, children are supported with various forms of year-round educational support.

This year proved to be one of the best yet. Thanks to unprecedented attendance, the organization was able to meet its goal of pledging $22,560,562 in scholarships in 2023.

“With sensational weather, unbeatable family fun, one-of-a-kind educational exhibits, elite athletes, outstanding exhibitors, successful auctions, and an unmatched concert lineup, 2023 was a spectacular, record-setting year for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” Chris Boleman, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO, said in a statement. “With the help and dedication of more than 35,000 Show volunteers and staff, we were able to provide a unique and unforgettable experience once again to our guests. But it’s truly because of the ongoing support from our community that we are able to provide millions in scholarships and change lives year after year.”