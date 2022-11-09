Luke Bryan Sets the Record Straight on Viral Video of Shirtless Man Crashing His Concert

Luke Bryan is clearing the air regarding his recent viral moment circulating the internet from his recent concert in Tampa, Florida. During a recent interview, the “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand” singer revealed the details behind the moment a shirtless fan rushed the stage and began dancing. The moment appeared to be improvised and not planned on Bryan’s end. Check it out below if you missed it.

According to the country star, the moment “was not planned out,” yet, Bryan’s team reportedly invited the fan to join him on stage when he sang “That’s My Kind Of Night.” The video of the now viral moment makes it look like the fan just “jumped” on stage to join Bryan. However, that’s not exactly how it went down.

According to the “American Idol” judge, he saw the fan dancing and asked him to show off his moves on stage. “The guy was down there dancing, and I told him to get up on stage,” Bryan later explained. “The security did not see me tell him to get up on stage, and I cleared it with one security guard and he gets up and the other one — they were about to roll that guy.”

He added: “I diffused the situation and he was pretty funny.”

During Bryan’s tour stop, he had a lot to celebrate. Not only was it the final night of his Raised Up Right Tour, but his Georgia Bulldogs won against the previously undefeated Tennessee Vols. Earlier that day, the Georgia native also served as ESPN’s “College GameDay” picker.

After the show, Bryan took to social media to thank everyone who made the tour successful.

“Last show of the #RaisedUpRightTour. I love my tour family,” Bryan began. “Thank you to @rileyduckman and @m10penny for being such great opening acts. @chaycebeckhammusic it was great having you out this last week. You did great. See y’all on the road next year.”

Now, Bryan is keeping that momentum going as he’s set to co-host tonight’s 56th Annual CMA Awards alongside NFL legend Peyton Manning. This also marks UT alum’s first time hosting “Country Music’s Biggest Night.” It’s also Bryan’s second time hosting.

During the show, Bryan will switch from co-host to performer when he performs his latest single, “Country On.” The three-hour ceremony will air live from Music City’s Bridgestone Arena from 8:00-11:00 p.m. est on ABC.

There’s no doubt it’s been a busy month for Bryan. Earlier in November, he dropped a brand-new track called “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand.”

Co-penned by Bryan with Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand” finds the father of two combing elements of hunting with his faith.

“This is such a personal song to me,” Bryan shared. “The world can be a busy place and I, like a lot of people, have a ton of different things going on but getting to be outside, it grounds and reenergizes me. There is just something about it that never gets old.”