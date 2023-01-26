Luke Bryan Shares New Promo For ‘American Idol’ Season 21

With American Idol set to return in a few weeks, country music superstar Luke Bryan shares a new promo of the popular singing competition show’s season 21.

In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a snapshot of the new promo as well as a sneak peek into the upcoming season. “21 years of making dreams come true on American Idol!” the country music hitmaker wrote. “Can’t wait to get this season started on February 19th on ABC.”

Bryan’s post comes just a few weeks after American Idol unveiled its new season theme featuring the judges and host Ryan Seacrest having the time of their lives in Las Vegas. Throughout the teasers, the judges make their way through Sin City as they go on a mission to find the season’s winner. As the judges hit up an Idol slot machine, Seacrest asks, “Who will win big and be the next American Idol?”

American Idol will be returning for Season 21 on February 19th.

Luke Bryan Opens Up About What He Loves About Mentoring New Music Talent on ‘American Idol’

During an interview with Parade last fall, Luke Bryan spoke about what he enjoys the most about mentoring new music talent on American Idol.

“My thing is I remember the joy of when my career really started to take off,” Bryan stated. He also said he remembers the feeling of his career gaining traction and how special the feeling is as much as how much fun it is. “So, anytime I can help someone have that feeling and feel that rise to stardom, I really, really enjoy that role.”

Along with talking about American Idol contestants, Bryan spoke about mentoring fellow country music singer Cole Swindell. Bryan stated that Swindell is a “rocket ship” with hot music. “Nobody’s happier for Cole than me,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Bryan spoke about how proud he was of the talent that goes through the singing competition over the years. “I think that it’s really fun to go through the talent and try to help them and watch them grow. When you have a kid that comes in that’s pretty green and pretty shy and doesn’t know anything, and we get them from point A to B and then they can go make their career whatever they want it.”

Luke Bryan then encouraged those who don’t win the show that it doesn’t mean their ticket for stardom is punched. “You’ve still got to go out there and earn it,” the judge commented. He went on to add that telling contestants when they’re not ready is pretty tough, but they need to hear that. “Telling them when they are ready is pretty special.”