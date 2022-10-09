Luke Bryan Shocks Up-and-Coming Country Artist With Invitation to Perform at Grand Ole Opry

Luke Bryan called Alana Springsteen to tell her that she’ll be making her first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry later this month. The performance comes on her birthday, October 18. The 22-year-old managed to capture it all on video, and she shared the experience with her followers. Check it out below.

“This might be the biggest surprise of my life and we got it on video,” she posted in the opening of the clip. “My manager told me we had to meet up the day before I flew to Bali and to not ask any questions. When I walked in I got a random Facetime call and this is what happened.”

Luke Bryan gives her the news, and she immediately calls her parents to share.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since I was little,” she captioned the post. “There are so many videos of me when I was 9 playing a guitar that was bigger than me in the house I grew up in. I’d put on shows for my parents and grandparents in Virginia. We’d all pretend they were watching me on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Getting this Facetime from Luke was surreal. I was 10 when I saw him play Rain is a good thing at the Opry. I had just taken a tour with my parents and we got to watch the show from the pews on stage which I thought was the coolest thing.

Luke Bryan Gives Alana Springsteen a Huge Surprise

She continued remembering the time that she saw Luke Bryan play at the Grand Ole Opry.

“It’s one of those moments that added fuel to the fire as I realized I wanted to chase this dream,” she added. “After I hung up with Luke, I called my parents and grandparents. I’m so grateful they’re going to be there to watch me play. Thank you to the entire Opry team for the invite, and to Luke for taking the time to make this an extra special memory. I’ll see you at Crash My Playa next year. I GET TO PLAY THE OPRY FAM!!! Come hang out on Oct. 18.”

Sierra Hull and comedian Dusty Slay are among the other acts that will join Alana Springsteen on October 18. She’ll launch a full blown tour of her own next year after she wraps Crash My Playa with Luke Bryan. Check out the dates at her website.

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised Up Right’ tour rolls on until November. He heads to Mississippi, Alabama and Illinois this weekend. Dates run through November 5 before he heads back to Las Vegas to continue his residency. Check out everything on his schedule at his website.