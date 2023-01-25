Luke Bryan Slammed Over ‘Uncalled for’ Dustin Lynch Introduction at Crash My Playa

Luke Bryan is one of the most well-loved contemporary country music stars in the industry, but fans on TikTok are calling the “One Margarita” singer out after he made “uncalled-for” comments about fellow country star Dustin Lynch. Though Bryan assured fans his comments were intended to be light-hearted, the American Idol judge continues to catch flack.

According to Page Six, the Luke Bryan debacle took place at the singer’s annual Crash My Playa festival in Mexico over the weekend. Before bringing Dustin Lynch to the stage, the 46-year-old star painted the “Party Mode” singer in a less-than-positive light, and we can’t be sure whether it was a joke or not. He said, “No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman.”

Per the news outlet, Dustin Lynch didn’t seem to acknowledge Luke Bryan’s strange introduction before hopping into his set. However, some fans argued that was because the two stars have been good friends for years and Lynch is a constant presence at Crash My Playa each year.

That said, it’s certainly not standard practice to bring a fellow performer to the stage in this manner. Still, Luke Bryan is a well-known jokester. So while he probably intended the intro to be light-hearted and fun, it nonetheless struck a nerve online.

Luke Bryan Facing Major Backlash on TikTok

Since Luke Bryan’s strange introduction of Dustin Lynch went viral on TikTok, fans have begun blasting the country music star, expressing their disappointment in his actions. Read some of their reactions below.

“What Luke Bryan said about Dustin Lynch is absolutely uncalled for!” one user argued. “Nobody deserves an introduction to stage like Luke did to Dustin.”

The above comment was coupled with the original video of Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa commentary.

A second TikTok user wrote, “I love luke but he sounded like an idiot making that introduction. good grief.”

A third person expressed blatant disappointment in the highly regarded artist’s actions.

“I am beyond disappointed in what Luke said about Dustin,” they wrote. “That was not cool at all.”

Other Luke Bryan fans, however, were much quicker to come to his defense. One fan argued, “I think he was being funny,” while another added, “Ever thought they’re very good friends?”

So far, neither Luke Bryan nor Dustin Lynch has spoken out about the controversy. Further, Page Six reports that representatives for neither team have reached out.

Aside from Dustin Lynch, Luke Bryan’s American Idol costar Lionel Richie also made an appearance at Crash My Playa. While there, the two judges reunited with Idol alum Chayce Beckham.