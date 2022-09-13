Luke Bryan Says His Son Is ‘Close To Outperforming’ Him

Luke Bryan may have some competition. He shared video on social media from his weekend travels, and it looks like the family tagged along. It was the last leg of the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour for a couple of weeks. Check out the video below.

“My son is close to outperforming me but not just yet. What a great weekend on the road with my family out. Farm Tour 2022 is up next! #HeresToTheFarmer,” he captioned the post.

In the video, Luke Bryan can be seen in a push-up contest with his boys. His oldest comes pretty close to getting more reps in than dad. The video is also complete with a ton of footage from the live show. It looks like it was quite a party in St. Louis and Chicago over the weekend.

Luke’s wife, Caroline, recently shared a story about the 12-year-old. The family was at a restaurant and she jokingly told him to order her a drink as she went to the bathroom to wash her hands. When she returned, a glass of Chardonnay was waiting on her. It seems that Take knows his mom all too well.

Tate has stolen the show from mom and dad on social media this year. Earlier this summer, he caught his first Shoal bass. He was just 11 years old when he reeled it in. He turned 12 in August.

Luke Bryan Pays Tribute to Farmers on the ‘Farm Tour’

It’s off to the farm for Luke Bryan and Riley Green. The duo will kick off the ‘Farm Tour’ in Monroeville, Ind. on September 15 at Sprangler Farms. There are six total dates on the ‘Farm Tour,’ as it rolls across rural, Midwest communities. That run wraps in Eyota, Minn. on September 24 at Gar-Lin Dairy.

He gets back to the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour on September 29 at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla. He has a string of dates in Florida before heading back across the South. He’s in Southaven, Miss. on October 6, and he’ll swing through Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina along the way. The ‘Raised Up Right’ tour wraps up in Jacksonville, Fla. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on October 28. Then, it’s back to Las Vegas for another string of dates on his residency run. The first stop back in Sin City is on November 30 at The Theatre at Resorts World. Those dates continue until December 10. In January, he’ll host Crash My Playa in Riviera Maya, Mexico. And he was just announced as a headliner at Stagecoach. It’s an absolutely killer liner up for the festival in Indio, Calif. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.