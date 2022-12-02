Luke Bryan and Sons Give Katy Perry a Hilarious ‘Country Education’ on FaceTime

Katy Perry and her fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie get regular “country education” from Luke Bryan who, of course, is the third judge on the popular reality TV singing competition series. According to the country music superstar, his fellow American Idol judges are often getting some new knowledge along these lines. And, Bryan recounts one of these instances in a hilarious story describing how Perry got a crash course on some very important hunting materials that Bryan and his sons use during deer hunting season.

Luke Bryan and His Sons Catch Katy Perry Up on the Importance of One Specific Hunting Item

During a recent interview, Luke Bryan recounted the moment Katy Perry overheard a very “country” conversation between himself and his son. And, the Knockin’ Boots singer recalls, it all started with Bryan’s teenage son’s request for “doe pee.”

According to Bryan, he was FaceTiming with his 14-year-old teenage son, Thomas while on the American Idol set when Thomas wondered where the “doe pee” would be.

“So Katy’s listening to me talk to my 14-year-old, and he goes, ‘Dad, do we have any doe pee around here?’” Luke Bryan relates of the incident. “Which is doe urine,” the country music singer adds.

However, Bryan remembers he thought it was hilarious watching Katy Perry try and decipher just what, exactly, Thomas was asking for. If you don’t hunt it likely never occurs to you that “doe pee” would be a product anyone would have on hand.

“Watching Katy Perry try to figure out what the hell me and my son were talking about, she was like, ‘Did your son just ask you do you have any dope around the house?’” Bryan relates, remembering the hilarious moment.

“I said, ‘Katy, he’s asking for doe pee,’” the singer continues.

“And she goes, ‘Like urine from an animal?’” Bryan remembers. “I was like, ‘Yes, what’s we use to bring the big bucks in.’”

Bryan Describes the “Fun Friendship” He and His Fellow American Idol Judge Have

Recently, Luke Bryan discussed the bond he and Katy Perry have formed during their time as judges on the popular reality TV series. According to Bryan, the two have a “fun friendship.”

And, the country music hitmaker adds, he’s starting to form a super close connection with Perry’s fiance, the one and only Orlando Bloom. In fact, Bryan jokes, there’s a bit of a “bromance” there.

“You know, she’s really a little jealous because she believes that Orlando [Bloom] might have a little man crush on me,” Bryan quips of Perry.

“Orlando came into Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him,” he adds. “So me and Orlando, our love is strong.”