Luke Bryan Surprises Fans at Blake Shelton’s Broadway Bar, Ole Red

Luke Bryan made a surprise appearance at Ole Red on Saturday night. He took the stage to perform “One Margarita” acoustically. Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge is just a few feet away from Blake Shelton’s Ole Red. Shelton took to the Ole Red Instagram story on Sunday to rib his contemporary about his choice of bars.

It seems that Bryan also took a shot at paying tribute to the boss of Ole Red during his short set.

@lukebryan at @OleRed : “does anybody know any damn words to a @blakeshelton song while attempting “Some Beach” … you’re in his damn bar for crying out loud” 🤣🤣🤣



Just for that, Blake should go to @Lukes32Bridge and butcher all of Luke’s songs lol… https://t.co/Je6eRX5XcK — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) June 12, 2022

“Does anybody know any damn words to a Blake Shelton song?” Bryan asked the audience at Ole Red, which has served as Spotify House this week. “You’re in his damn bar for crying out loud.”

Shelton retorts, “Well, well, well. Luke Bryan. You know, I’m glad you made the right decision, Luke. I’m glad you decided to come and perform at a real music venue, rather than your place across the street.”

Shelton continued, after the good-natured ribbing, “Welcome to Ole Red, buddy. Love you, Spotify. Actually, love you too, Luke. Have a good show.”

Luke Bryan headlined the Nissan Stadium stage on Saturday alongside Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Randy Houser and Brothers Osborne. After the conclusion of CMA Fest, Bryan will return to his Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World. The first of those dates is on June 17.

Enjoying the Time Off

Leading up to CMA Fest, Luke Bryan spent some time enjoying his family before the busy year ahead. He spent a lot of time fishing, reeling in his biggest bass ever and watching his son catch his first shoal bass.

It was a nice break, but the road beckons.

Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour

The ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour treks across the country this summer, beginning at VUHL Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on July 7. Bryan will also hit a couple of festival dates along the way, including Ottawa Bluesfest on July 14 and Rock the Roost in Tallahassee, Fla. on July 23. We Fest 2022 is in Detroit Lakes, Mich. on August 6, LASSO 2022 is in Montreal on August 13 and TidalWave Festival is in Atlantic City, N.J. on August 14.

Luke Bryan returns for a couple of dates on the Vegas residency for Labor Day weekend. In September, he’ll hit the rural midwest for the Farm Tour. Those stops begin with Monroeville, Ind. on September 15. The annual jaunt also includes stops in Mechanicsburg, Ohio on September 16, Fowlerville, Mich. on September 17, Murdock, Neb. on September 22, Boone, Iowas on September 23 and Eyota, Minn. on September 24.

He concludes the ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour in September and October, finishing in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28. For a full list of tour dates and for ticket information, visit his website.