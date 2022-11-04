Luke Bryan Surprises Fans With Release of New Song ‘Prayin’ in a Deerstand’: LISTEN

Luke Bryan helped us to kick off our weekend right, announcing around midnight on Friday the release of his brand new song, “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand.” His newest song references similar themes we see on his latest album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. Alongside tracks like “Floatin’ This Creek,” “For a Boat,” and “Bill Dance,” “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand” speaks about what seemingly simple, everyday activities, like fishing and hunting, symbolize for many Outsiders. In the case of the country music megastar’s new song, he makes clear that faith isn’t only found in church.

Bryan emphasizes that concept when he sings early in the song, “It might look like huntin’, but it’s way more than that to me.” And the chorus speaks even more reverentially about individual faith and how worship doesn’t have to take place only on Sundays:

I do my prayin’ in a deerstand. On my back forty church. Thinkin’ ’bout life on a cold sunrise, yeah, that’s my heaven on earth. Me and God in a cornfield. Gotta think He understands. I might miss a Sunday from time to time, but I get there when I can. We’re all good in these woods, ’cause here I am, prayin’ in a deer stand. Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan fans shared their love for the surprise song in the comments following the singer’s new post.

“Just listened to this and absolutely loved it!” one fan wrote. “You just can’t make a bad [song] can you?”

Others wrote “Love this song” and “It’s on repeat.”

Luke Bryan Schools Critics After Backlash for Welcoming Florida Governor Onstage

Luke Bryan is one of the biggest names in country music, so when Florida governor Ron DeSantis asked the megastar to help with benefit relief following Hurricane Ian, which wrought total devastation on various Floridian communities and took the lives of more than 100 people, he didn’t hesitate to answer the call. However, despite his positive intentions, the country singer saw serious backlash for answering DeSantis’s call and even more so for bringing the Florida governor onstage. In response to the critics, Luke Bryan had a blunt yet powerful statement.

Taking to social media, the “Country On” singer began, “I typically don’t respond to stuff when I’m getting run down on a social platform but here’s the deal. I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor [asks] you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help.”

Acknowledging his lack of participation in the political conversation in the past and that he knew his appearance alongside DeSantis would cause a stir, he said that it was more important to help the victims of Hurricane Ian than to worry about what Americans might think about stepping onstage with a controversial public figure.