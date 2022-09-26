Luke Bryan Takes a Shot at Blake Shelton After Getting Booed in Iowa

Luke Bryan lost the crowd in Iowa as the Farm Tour rolled through town. He started talking about college football. And he’s a massive Georgia Bulldogs fan. The Leesburg native is enjoying one of the best runs in his team’s history, and he started beating his chest a little. After the boos rained down, he begged the audience not to put it on YouTube. So they put it on TikTok. Check out a clip of the moment below.

“Y’all know I’m a Georgia Bulldog fan and we gon’ whip all y’all’s ass this year. It don’t matter,” he says before the crowd begins to boo. “Y’all are booing me! You know that’s the first time I’ve ever felt like Blake Shelton tonight.”

That won them back over. They gave him a laugh and then he introduced his current smash single, “Country On.”

Georgia doesn’t face Iowa or Iowa State in the regular season. And it’s pretty doubtful that they’ll see each other in the postseason as the Bulldogs are almost assuredly going to make the College Football Playoff. But he has a point. If they faced the Hawkeyes or the Cyclones, it’d be pretty ugly.

Luke Bryan takes his college football seriously, as most Southerners do. He went so far as to bid on keeping Tim Tebow’s Heisman trophy so that he could have some fun with it during the week of the Georgia vs. Florida game. He put peanut butter on it and let the dog lick it off, he put a Georgia sweatshirt over it, he used it as a hat rack and there were more. Tebow recently revealed many of the antics on the Dan Patrick Show.

Luke Bryan Heads Back to the ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour

The Farm Tour is in the books. It’s an annual event now for Luke Bryan, and he hit six rural, Midwest communities along the way. He makes the annual trek to show his appreciation for farmers.

Now, he heads back to the ongoing ‘Raised Up Right’ tour, which has hit nearly every city in America. It’s back underway on September 29 in Estero, Fla. at Hertz Arena. He plays a couple of dates in Florida before sweeping across the South. There are stops in Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina, Arkansas and Alabama. That run ends on October 28 in Jacksonville, Fla. at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. He takes most of November off to catch his breath, then he’s back to Las Vegas for another string of dates on his residency. In January, he hosts his annual Crash My Playa destination festival in Mexico. For all of the dates on Luke Bryan’s calendar and for ticket information, visit his website.