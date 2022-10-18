Luke Bryan Teams Up With Jockey for a New Outdoors Collection

Country music superstar Luke Bryan announced on Tuesday (October 18th) he is continuing his collaboration with Jockey for a new outdoors collection.

Luke Bryan-Jockey’s new outdoors collection offers various pieces. Including long sleeve woven, corduroy, and flannel shirts as well as stackers, a long-sleeve performance fishing shirt with vertical ventilation, and long-sleeve henleys and crews, graphic tees.

Jockey also shared details about Bryan’s collection. “We’re excited to bring you the newest fall pieces in the Jockey Outdoors collection by Luke Bryan. His easygoing style, adventurous spirit, and love for the outdoors inspired the stylish and rugged collection. Each piece is engineered for easy movement and all-day comfort – no matter your outdoor activity of choice!”

“When my friends at Jockey first brought this up it was an easy yes for me, ” Luke Bryan explained. “One, they are just a wonderful company with values that align with mine, and two, I have always been an advocate for the love of outdoors, so it was a no-brainer. Once I got my hands on the product and felt the quality, I became even more fired up for this to show up in the stores.”

Mark Fedyk, President and COO, Jockey, added to the statement. “As an avid outdoorsman and already a Jockey brand ambassador, Luke was the perfect fit for this next step for Jockey,” Fedyk said. “Allowing us to step back to our roots, incorporate our base layer expertise and develop the Jockey Outdoors Collection, which we think will be a hit with our consumers.”

Luke Bryan Says He’s Proud of His Partnership With Jockey

Luke Bryan previously opened up about his partnership with Jockey. He stated that he is proud of the collaboration, noting that it is a “natural” combination of what his family is about.

“Jockey is such a strong family company,” Luke Bryan stated. “And we’re excited to be partnered with such a successful company for so many years. The clothes Jockey makes, the comfort and quality, and how they stand behind it, is so important to us.”

Luke Bryan’s wife then pointed out that he loves Jockey’s classic white t-shirts. “Because girls can rock it and boys can too. I have some that I just tie on the side and throw on a hat and cute shoes, ” he said. “And you’re good to go. It’s easy.”

Luke Bryan’s Jockey Outdoors Collection is now available online through Jockey’s main website and BassPro. It is also available in retail. In addition, select retailers will also have it in 2023. Jockey will be pledging to donate 1% of sales of all Jockey Outdoors production sold at US Jockey stores and online to the Jockey Being Family Foundation, Ltd.