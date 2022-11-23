Luke Bryan Shares Update on Wife Caroline’s Health After Recent Surgery

Days after his wife Caroline had surgery on her hip, country music superstar Luke Bryan offered an update about her condition following treatment.

While chatting on Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, Luke Bryan opened up about how Caroline is doing and what happened leading up to the surgery. “She’s good. She’d torn her labrum in her hip, and it was right after the CMAs, and there’s never a good time to do that, but she’s good. She’s a big tennis player, and probably injured it through tennis.”

Luke Bryan’s wife also offered an update about her condition on Friday (November 18th) by posting a video of her leaving bed and getting out of the house for the first time post-surgery. “Getting out of the house,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. She was also in a wheelchair during her outdoor adventure.

Caroline shared details about the surgery. “Finally getting out after a long week and these days I’m not walking and I am rolling in this, but I wanted to give an explanation,” she explained. “I know I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected, I just wasn’t ready to accept it. I’ve known for a month I had to have it, so there’s no emergency, no fall, no car wreck.”

Luke Bryan Talks About the ‘Tremendous’ Challenge of Navigating His Music Career And Everything That Goes With it

While speaking to E! News earlier this fall, Luke Bryan spoke about how he balancing both his busy career schedule with his family time.

“It’s a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it,” Luke Bryan explained. “You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys.”

Although his family is very supportive of his music career, Luke Bryan admitted that fitting everything in becomes difficult. “Yesterday, I left the house,” Bryan continued. “We were having an event at my house and I ran to see three quarters of Bo’s game, two quarters of Tate’s game and ran back into the house to finish the event. If it’s a busy day, we’re moving and trying to get through each week, but I’ll probably slow it down a little bit as the boys get into high school and want to play even more sports.”

Luke Bryan and Caroline have two boys, Thomas “Bo” and Tatum. They also adopted their nephew and two nieces after Bryan’s sister Kelly and her husband passed away. Bryan stated that the family is appreciative of the “amazing life” they get to live because of their blessings.