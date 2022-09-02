Luke Bryan Urges Fans to Show Appreciation for America’s Farmers Ahead of ‘Farm Tour 2022’

Country music star Luke Bryan is gearing up the for 13th annual Farm Tour. The annual showcase of country music in support of American farmers is right around the corner from its first date. Even if you can’t make one of the six shows through America’s heartland, there are still ways you can support the cause and show appreciation for the farmers of America.

The star took to his Instagram to tell his more than 6 million followers how they can give to the noble cause.

“As we get ready for year 13 of Farm Tour, I want to talk just a second about the reason behind it all, honoring our farmers,” Bryan said in the video post. “Me and my friends at Bayor, Kroger, and Feeding America don’t believe in thankless work, which is why we come together every year to celebrate everything farmers do for us and to pay it forward.”

Bryan continued saying, “Every time you thank a farmer with the hashtag, #HerestotheFarmer we’ll donate a meal to a hungry family in need through Feeding America. It’s what farmers do every day, and it’s the least we can do to thank them. So y’all use the hashtag. Then come see us out on the farm.”

The country star also noted in his post this initiative will donate up to 1 million meals to families in need through Feeding America. “Giving back is what farmers do every day, and this is the least we can do to thank ’em.”

Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour Thanks the Farmers of America

The Farm Tour 2022 will kick off on September 15th at Highland Farms in Monroeville, Indiana. The tour runs through September 24th at Gar-Lin Dairy in Eyota, Minnesota and includes stops in Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska and Iowa. He will be joined by a wide range of openers including Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.

#FarmTour is back! All year long, I look forward to playing small towns while lifting up the American farmer. This year I’m bringing along my buddies @RileyGreenMusic @jamesonrodgers @ThePeachPickers and @djrockd11. Tickets for #FarmTour2022 presented by @BayerUS go on sale 5/5! pic.twitter.com/mjl9BXOPMv — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 29, 2022

The Farm Tour 2022 looks to bring the large-scale country concert to small farmland communities. It gives Bryan and his fans the opportunity to thank farmers. A cause that hits home for the singer who grow up on a farm himself.

“I look forward to these shows every year mainly because of the meaning behind them and why it was important to me to start the Farm Tour thirteen years ago,” Bryan said in a press release. “It has allowed communities who don’t normally get a concert in their areas to experience a fun night in their backyard all while lifting up the American farmer. Small town and farming pretty much sum up my childhood. It is my way of life and I know it is a way of life for so many. It is truly the highlight of my year for me and my whole team.”