Luke Bryan on What He Admires Most About His Dad Ahead of Father’s Day

Father’s Day is tomorrow, June 19, but Luke Bryan is celebrating his dad already. The country music star spoke with Good Morning America about his dad, Tommy, and the influence he’s had on his life. He mentioned specifically that he wouldn’t be who he is today without his dad, especially when it comes to business.

“His navigation of business is always cordial and friendly with people,” he said. “He was never one of those business guys that his route to business was to beat you down. He never wanted to see anybody else go broke or try to force them into something, he was a really polite businessman. I feel like I try to do my business that way.”

Learning those traits from his dad has definitely influenced Luke Bryan in a great way. He gives back to farming communities with his Farm Tour, which kicks off this September, as well as awarding scholarships to students in those communities. He uses his platform to provide not only entertainment, but to lift up those agricultural towns and the people in them.

Bryan also noted that he learned organization and neatness from his father as well. “I mean, his boats look like they’re in the Smithsonian,” he laughed. “If anybody goes and messes with his fishing tackle — and I’m the same way. I’ve got my tackle gear and then the boys go in my tackle shed and just destroy it. Ugh, it makes fire come out of my ears.”

But, he concluded, what’s most important about his father is his personality. “He’s a friendly person, and he’s big [and] loud,” said Luke Bryan. “So I got my big, loud voice from him.”

Luke Bryan Gears Up for 13th Farm Tour, Aims to Shine a Spotlight on Local Farming Communities

Starting in September, Luke Bryan–who also added more dates to his Las Vegas residency–will be taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to play six shows in rural areas. He’ll be playing farms in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. Bryan has previously stated that he loves the farm tours because of the fact that he gets to personally thank local farmers for all they do.

“It’s just a way that we can reconnect with rural America, small-town environments, and we can celebrate and uplift a lot of farmers in the process […] it’s just been an amazing process since we started,” he said to RFD-TV out of Nashville recently. This year, he’s bringing Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock along with him.

“I look forward to these shows every year mainly because of the meaning behind them and why it was important to me to start the Farm Tour thirteen years ago,” Bryan said in a Farm Tour press release. “It has allowed communities who don’t normally get a concert in their areas to experience a fun night in their backyard all while lifting up the American farmer.”