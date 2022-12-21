Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Pulls Out a Classic Prank To Get Everyone in the House

It’s no secret that pranks in the Bryan household are serious business. Fans of Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, know the couple will go to any length to pull off an elaborate prank. Heck, Caroline recently stole her husband’s truck all in the name of a good prank. For years, the country music couple has been entertaining their fans with hilarious pranks at the expense of their friends and family.

In the past, Caroline has used her stalwart and trusty airhorn to pull off her rib-tickling practical jokes. As it turns out, the airhorn was the main component in her prank toolkit on Day 5 of the family’s yearly 12 Days of Pranksmas holiday tradition.

On Tuesday, the mom of two took to social media to post a video montage of her sneaking up on people and giving them a heart-stopping scare with the use of her air horn.

In the video, viewers watch as her victims scream and jump, however when she approaches her husband, it’s game over for the “Country On” singer. As she creeps up on her husband of 16 years, she presses down on the air horn. He immediately turns around, jumps, and lets an NSFW term leave his lips. However, he turns right back around to finish eating his lunch like nothing just happened.

Luke Bryan & his wife recruit the help of fans for their annual ‘Pranksmas’

While surprising, Luke’s reaction makes sense considering he’s been the victim of his wife’s pranks for over a decade. In addition, he’s proven time and time again that he can take a prank as well as dish them out. In the past, he’s tricked his wife and family countless times. For instance, in March, he terrified his wife when he scared her with his truck.

For fans that may not know, Pranksmas is a very serious event in which the Bryan family members come together every December to pull off their best goofs and gaffs on one another. In addition to Caroline, Luke, and their children, they also recruit Caroline’s employees from her clothing company and Luke’s mom to be the victims of their annual prank wars. His mom, LeClaire, was the subject of this year’s first prank when Caroline got her to say an expletive on film.

In addition, the Bryan family is now bringing their Pranksmas to their millions of fans. They’re now asking fans to send them video submissions of them pranking their own friends and family members. After they review the submissions, Caroline will post the Top 10 pranks on her social media. They will also receive a $200 Visa gift card. If you want to enter yourself, you still have time as the Pranksmas contest is open until Dec. 22.