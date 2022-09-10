Luke Bryan’s Wife Shares Hilarious Story About Son Ordering Her a Glass of Wine

Luke Bryan’s kids know their mother all too well. Caroline Bryan shared a story about a recent restaurant visit and about how her 12-year-old knew her drink order. Check out the post below.

“SO…the other night was one of those days/nights when you and your kids are so busy, tired, hangry…all that crap. We finally stopped at a restaurant to eat. I hadn’t even sat down (at our table) and I told the boys I had to go wash my hands. When I walked off, I was being totally sarcastic when I said, ‘Tate, order me a drink!’ Well…when I came back, this was sitting in my spot. I started dying laughing and asked Tate what he had done. He simply said, ‘I told the guy my Mom wants some Chardonnay.’ No kidding. My 12 yr old asked for his Mama to have some Chardonnay! Damn…Tate knows me too well,” she captioned the post.

Luke Bryan took Tate fishing earlier this year, and the kid caught his first Shoal bass. He was still just 11 when he reeled in the fish. The Bryans have a special relationship with their oldest, and he’s becoming a fixture in their social media stories. Caroline posted a tribute to him in August when he turned 12.

“He put the ‘ass’ in sarcasm…no wonder he’s my shadow,” she wrote.

Luke Bryan is having a big year of his own. He’s riding high on the radio success of his latest single “Country On,” and he’s somehow balancing three simultaneous tours. There’s more new music on the way.

Luke Bryan on the ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour

Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour has one more stop on Saturday in Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. Then he takes a break to head to the farm. The ‘Farm Tour’ hits six rural, Midwest communities in September. Riley Green is along for the entire ride. He wraps that run in Eyota, Minn. on September 24. Then he’s back at the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour through October.

The next date is on September 29 in Estero, Fla. at Hertz Arena. He has several dates in the Sunshine State and then he’ll sweep through the South. He has a couple of dates in Mississippi, one in Alabama and another in Louisiana. That trek concludes on October 28 in Jacksonville, Fla. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. After Thanksgiving, he heads back to Las Vegas for another string of dates on his residency. Those take him until the end of the year. Then he brings back Crash My Playa in Mexico in January.