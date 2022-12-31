Luke Bryan’s Birthday Tribute to His Wife Is Hysterical: ‘Glad Yo Butt Was Bornt’

While celebrating his wife Caroline’s birthday, Luke Bryan took to Instagram to pay tribute to his special lady.

In the birthday tribute to Caroline, Luke Bryan shared a video of the duo hanging out with friends during a flight. “Happy birthday to my love,” the country music hitmaker declared. “Love you so much. Thank you for being an amazing mom. Auntie. And wife. Glad yo Butt was bornt. I love you. Hope it’s been great.”

Luke Bryan has been married to Caroline since December 2006. The couple had met and dated while they attended the same college in Georgia. “We met my first week of college at a bar called Dingus,” Caroline shared in 2019. “And we were just hangin’ out. It was a Thursday night. I was a freshman. It was my first time in a bar. I was so sheltered growing up in a very small town and I’d had the same boyfriend since 8th grade.”

Caroline also described Luke Bryan’s personality as being so big at that time. “I was staring at him like, ‘Is this guy for real?’ He was the second guy I ever kissed in my life. Ever.”

However, while they did date for over a year while in college, Caroline said she ended things with Luke Bryan after she freaked out over him talking about marriage. They ended up rekindling their relationship four years later. “I was a drug rep in Macon, but I was in Statesboro for work, and my brother said, ’Guess who is playing in town?’” She said. “I saw Luke playing, and something was different. We made eye contact and we locked eyes. Then he took a break, and I thought he was trying to avoid me. So I left.”

However, That Wasn’t the End of Caroline And Luke Bryan’s Relationship

Although she ended up leaving the event, Luke Bryan called Caroline’s brother at 3 a.m. and she answered the phone.

“He was like, ’Where did you go?’” Caroline explained. “I said, ‘I thought you didn’t want to see me.’ Anyway, we’ve been together ever since. He and I would’ve never ever, ever lasted if we didn’t have a break. We appreciate each other.”

The couple has notably been staying strong since then, and now have a family together. This includes adopting their nephew and two nieces, after Bryan’s sister Kelly and her husband Ben died.

In an interview earlier this year, Caroline and Luke Bryan spoke about how they just enjoy spending time at home instead of going out. “My favorite piece from the female line, all-time favorite, are the pajama pants,” Caroline stated with a laugh. “I mean, that’s the truth.”