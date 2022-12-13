Luke Bryan’s ‘Country On’ Earns Him His 30th Career No. 1

Luke Bryan can now add the song Country On to his impressive catalog of #1 hits. It is his 30th career hit to reach the top of the country music charts. Bryan released the song earlier this summer, just in time to celebrate the 4th of July. The timing was no coincidence, as the song is meant to be an anthem in celebration of the red, white, and blue-collar American lifestyle. The tune echoes full of patriotism and pride.

Given such an impressive lineup of chart-topping hits, Bryan clearly has an ear for great songs. He said one lyric, in particular, stood out to him when he first listened to a demo of the song. “When I heard ‘hey cowboy, keep slingin’ that rope. Eatin’ that dirt, wearing that gold. Break a leg rodeo, but just don’t break no bones… I mean I love that lyric. It’s just badass,” he said.

His love for the song stretched beyond just that one lyric though. “The first time I heard the song, you know, I loved what was being said. I loved who it was being said to,” the country star shared. “I think as I listened more and more to the demo of the song, I just started telling myself, ‘you know, it’s just one of those classic-sounding songs that that sends the message right without being too… it just says it in a real, honest place.”

Luke Bryan’s ‘Country On’ Climbed Up to No. 1 On The Charts Quickly

The song seemed destined for the #1 spot from the start. It was the most added song on country radio the week it debuted back in July. It’s been streaking up the charts toward the top ever since.

His first #1 hit was back in 2009 with the song Do I. All in all, his songs have combined to spend more than a year on top of the country music charts. His other #1 hits range from party anthems like That’s My Kind of Night and One Margarita to more romantic bangers like I Don’t Want This Night To End and Strip It Down. Other notable #1 songs include deeper cuts about the ups and downs of life, like Drink A Beer and Most People Are Good.

According to Music Row, Bryan says the secret to his career longevity is being able to both write his own hit songs and find chart-topping outside songs. Of the 30 songs in his career that have reached the coveted top spot, he co-wrote 12 of them. “I looked at all my heroes—guys like George Strait and Brooks & Dunn—all of my heroes wrote songs and they found songs, too,” he said.

Luke Bryan’s Country On Music Video

The lyrics of the song celebrate farmers, ranchers, firemen, police officers, soldiers, truck drivers, and all the other hardworking people that make the USA so special. The music video for the song also pays similar respects to the blue-collar Americans mentioned in the song.