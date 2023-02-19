Luke Bryan’s Dog Quickly Regrets Getting Into the Trash in Hilarious Instagram Video

Quickly regretting his decision, Luke Bryan’s dog Choc was caught on camera getting into the trash after the country music hitmaker’s family was out of town for a few days.

In the clip, which was caught by a family friend, Choc is first seen standing on one of the kitchen counters while digging through the garbage can. After briefly making eye contact with the friend, Choc got off the counter quickly, with a guilty expression on his face. “Yeah, get off,” the family thenfriend declared in the video. Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline posted the video. She also wrote in the caption, “We left town for a few days and this was Choc’s retaliation…you’re grounded Choc. You terd” with a facepalm emoji.

Caroline then wrote in the comment section directly to the family friend. “I CANNOT believe he walked away that slowly from you,” Caroline declared. “[Nicole Bobek] he will hide from me for a whole day.”

To which, Bobek further responded with some interesting information about her own dog situation. “He knew I had no energy left after dealing with my own dog eating horse [poop] and sticks then yaking everywhere.”

Luke Bryan is currently in the middle of promoting Season 21 of American Idol. The season premiere is set to take place tonight (February 19th) on ABC.

Luke Bryans Reveals Who Actually Inspired Him to Become a Judge on ‘American Idol’

During a November 2022 appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, Luke Bryan opened up about how Blake Shelton inspired him to become a judge on American Idol.

While speaking about Shelton’s upcoming departure from The Voice, Bryan said that the fellow country music star is a big reason why he decided to do American Idol. “Him stepping down from The Voice, I know he’s ready, he’s ready to move to the next chapter. It’s gotta be a good feeling. I wish him nothing but the best, and I thank him for paving the way for there to be a voice of country music on TV like that.”

Also speaking about his Las Vegas residency, Bryan said, “I love the intimacy of that theater. It’s a 5000-seat theater, but it feels intimate, state of the art technology. Being out there during the rodeo is always a great time for country music, with all the cowboys and cowgirls. Then we’ll continue in the new year. It was a busy year this year, but it’s gonna be a busy year next year too.”

In regards to any small breaks he has in his busy career schedule, Luke Bryan went on to add, “I’ll be in a duck blind somewhere.”