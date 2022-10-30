Luke Bryan Fans React To His Statement After Bringing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Onto Stage

Minutes after Luke Bryan issued a statement about the outrage concerning Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on stage during his Jacksonville show, fans of the country music hitmaker are sharing their thoughts about the situation.

In a statement on Sunday (October 30th), Luke Bryan shared that he tends to not respond to criticism on social media, he felt the need to say something. “I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure,” he explained. “But I grew up in a country where if a governor [asks] you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster, you help.”

Luke Bryan noted that he has generally stayed out of politics throughout his career and he knew there would be some chatter about sharing the stage with Governor DeSantis. “But for me, the more important piece was, ” he also shared. “If I am going to come back there a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me, this felt right. Raise awareness, have a little fun between the GA and FL college fans before the game and do what I love on stage.”

Luke Bryan’s Fans and Critics React to the Country Music Singer’s Statement

Not long after Luke Bryan posted the statement on Twitter, fans and critics alike took to the social media platform to share some thoughts on the subject.

“It was not to raise awareness for the hurricane, but for his re-election campaign,” one critic tweeted. “Which you seem happy to support. And that makes it look like you support all his fascist policies, including hating gay people. The country we were raised in has changed cuz of people like him.”

Another critic also pointed out, “He was tossing out hats with his name on them like frisbees and then you high fived him. Don’t use the hurricane victims as an excuse for your poor judgment. Just plan on losing a lot of fans.”

Meanwhile, fans used examples of other politicians on a performer’s stage as examples for backing Luke Bryan. “I hate that you have to defend this! Lizzo brought out Stacie Abrams.” a fan declared. “And I don’t think she received backlash for that and it wasn’t for anything of benefit like yours for hurricane relief. It isn’t fair to you. We stand by you!!”

Luke Bryan also seemed to attract new fans with his decision. “I just started following him because of this,” a new fan tweeted. “Also, he doesn’t even need an excuse. He can bring whoever he wants onto stage with him. You going to stop following any celebrity who brings a political figure on stage, Or just the wrong one”