Luke Bryan’s Favorite Wedding Memory Is Just as Sweet and ‘Goofy’ as You’d Think

Country music fans know well that Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have a silly sense of humor. It’s the couple’s adorable way of goofing around with each other that makes the famous country music couple one of our favorites in the entertainment industry. Both Luke and Caroline are regularly roasting each other on their various social media accounts as well as pranking family members in some hilarious ways.

So, it’s only fitting that Bryan’s favorite moment from the couple’s wedding day is a “goofy” moment shared between Luke and Caroline. Bryan shares this hilarious wedding-day story with People, detailing the moment from the famous couple’s 2006 wedding.

Luke Bryan’s Favorite Wedding Pic Is A Hilariously “Goofy” Candid Moment

According to Luke Bryan, there is a photo in his and Caroline’s wedding album that shows exactly the sense of humor that makes the couple work so perfectly together. The photo, Bryan says, features the singer and his wife “walking down the beach squeezing each other’s butts.”

Bryan says what he loves so much about this picture is that it reflects the same personalities the couple shares today, 17 years later. “Just so goofy,” the country music singer relates.

“Whenever we look at our wedding album, that one always makes us laugh,” the Country Girl singer says. “It was and still is pretty funny. Great memory.”

The Country Music Couple Tied The Knot Just Months After Bryan’s Breakout Single Hit the Airwaves

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline met each other at a bar during their time in college. By the time the two exchanged nuptials, Bryan was on his way to becoming one of the most successful performers in country music. Bryan’s breakout song All My Friends Say hit the airwaves just a few months before he and Caroline headed down the aisle.

“We got married in Turks and Caicos,” Bryan says of the day he and Caroline tied the knot in 2006. “It was a really small wedding — just close family and friends.”

However, Bryan notes that he faced an injury just before heading down the aisle that almost put the nuptials on hold. The singer remembers how he tried windsurfing while enjoying their destination wedding fun. However, it didn’t end well when Bryan threw his back out during this adventure.

“I tried to windsurf, and I threw my back out,” the singer recalls. “I had to go to a chiropractor and take a muscle relaxer to stop my back from freaking out!”