Luke Bryan’s Wife Has Absolutely Hysterical Phone Call With His Mom: VIDEO

A mother-in-law-and-daughter-in-law bond like no other! On Sunday (October 2nd), Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious video of a phone conversation between her and the country music superstar’s mom.

“Phone calls with my mother in law are always interesting….” Luke Bryan’s wife declared in the post’s caption. The two then exchange a hilarious conversation about why Caroline actually called.

Fans of Luke Bryan commented on the hilarious exchange between Caroline and the singer’s mom. “You two ought to have a show of your own! Y’all are hilarious,” one fan wrote. Another declared, “I love her. Hilarious!!!! She is a gem! Lucky family! You guys are awesome.”

The hilarious exchange between Luke Bryan’s wife and mother surfaced just days after the country singer and songwriter announced more dates for his Las Vegas Residency in 2023. As previously reported, there are 12 new dates in all at Resorts World Theatre.

Speaking about the new dates, Luke Bryan shared in a statement, “I love doing these headlining shows in Vegas because the intimate room at Resorts World allows me to really connect to the crowd in such a different way. Sitting at the piano each night has become one of my favorite moments in the show.”

The new dates for Luke Bryan’s Las Vegas shows are February 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, and 11. He will then return in March for performances on the 22, 24, 25, 29, and 31.

Luke Bryan Says ‘Communication is Key’ When it Comes to His Marriage With Caroline

During a 2021 interview with People, Luke Bryan opened up about the importance of communication when it comes to his marriage to Caroline.

“It’s all about communication and giving each other time to do things that we’re passionate about,” Luke Bryan explained. But the communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed… I know it sounds cliche, but never go to bed made. You really have to abide by that stuff.”

Luke Bryan also said that it is best to simply let the little things go when it comes to marriage. “Sitting and letting something small turn into a big event is not how you make it. [Once you] have a family, you’re doing this with your family – it’s a lot. But you’ve walked down the aisle and you’ve said in front of God, ‘This is who I’m going to be with forever.’ You have to work so hard at it.”

Luke Bryan then admitted that things never get easier when it comes to marriage. However, he advises that when you can share a wonderful life together, it makes it all worth it. “We have a great time too – whether we’re mom or dad, or we’re able to go somewhere by ourselves – we’re really, really still so blessed that we’ve been able to navigate all this and my career, and then have a great marriage through it all.”