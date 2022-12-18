We all have favorite holiday traditions. Sometimes these traditions include getting together with family and decorating the Christmas tree, or spending a day together enjoying the snow-covered winter wonderland that is developing outside. Whatever the case, we all like to embrace tradition. And Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline has one she shares with her mother-in-law – yearly “pranksmas” events…and it’s hilarious.

Thankfully, the elder Mrs. Bryan is a good sport. She’s an absolute trooper as she plays along. Even if she doesn’t always get the whole prank.

Luke and Caroline Bryan May End Up On The “Naughty List” for this Prank

The Bryan household has now kicked off one of their holiday traditions: the 12 Days of Pranksmas. The 2022 festivities kicked off with an NSFW joke on the country music superstar’s mom, LeClaire, who often finds herself the target of these pranks.

This prank sees Caroline Bryan asking her mother-in-law to read a series of words aloud. These words are seemingly randomly strung together. However, the faster LeClaire says the words, the prank just gets funnier and funnier. We’re still not completely sure if Mrs. Bryan fully got the joke yet, either.

Initially, the words on the paper don’t appear to make any sense. So she repeats them several times while Caroline films her struggles.

“PRANKSMAS DAY 1: Read this: Mike Who Cheese Harry,” reads Caroline Bryan’s Insta post.

“Of course.” Caroline Bryan continues in her caption, “we couldn’t kick off Pranksmas without messing with my MIL @leclaire.bryan,” she adds. “She still doesn’t get it!”

Luke And Caroline Celebrate 16 Years Of Marriage

Earlier this month, the famous couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. The former college sweethearts tied the knot on December 8, 2006. Since then, Luke Bryan has become an international music sensation, and, the couple has added to their family by welcoming two sons into their family and then later, Luke’s nephew, Tilden, who was orphaned in 2014.

To celebrate the day, Luke and Caroline took a break from their normal social media jabs and pranks to share heartfelt messages with each other. In his message, Luke Bryan shares photos of the couple along with a touching message.

“Happy 16th-anniversary love,” Luke Bryan shares on his Instagram post.

“It is so amazing sharing this life with you,” the country singer adds.

“Thank you for putting up with all my craziness I throw your way. I’ve loved you since the second I saw you,” he adds. “It’s truly remarkable what we’ve done together. I love you to the moon and back and here’s to 100 more. Love you.”