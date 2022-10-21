Luke Bryan’s Wife Posts Pics, Videos of Him as Buddy the Elf in Hilarious Throwback

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, are indisputably country music’s best couple at comedy. They love to have fun on social media, and they’re always sharing a peek behind the scenes at their lives. Sometimes that’s on the road, and often, it’s at home. The line between the two spaces is often blurry.

With Halloween less than two weeks away, Caroline decided to share some past costumes that they’ve worn. The Bryans go all out every late October, it seems. Check out the collection of photos and videos below.

“These just popped up on my phone “6 years ago today”…what a fun night!” Caroline Bryan captioned the post.

The slideshow contains a year that Luke Bryan dressed as Buddy the Elf from the Will Ferrell Christmas comedy Elf. Caroline is filling the shoes of Papa Elf. In the first photo, Luke is sitting in her lap, mimicking Buddy’s size compared to Papa Elf. In the second slide, “Buddy” is dancing a jig with a bear? The third slide is with some friends at a photo booth. Friends are sharing some laughs in the fourth slide. And in the fifth, it appears the bear is driving away a penguin on a golf cart?

Halloween with the Bryans in 2016 looked like a blast.

Maybe Luke Bryan and Caroline will have some time to pull of something fun this year. The ‘Raised Up Right’ tour was supposed to be over on October 28, but there are now some make up dates in November. We’ll see if she has anything to share soon enough.

Luke Bryan on the ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour

Luke Bryan spent much of the year on the road juggling three different tours. There was his ‘Raised Up Right’ tour which hit nearly every corner of the United States. In September, he hit six rural, Midwest communities on his annual ‘Farm Tour.’ And he took Riley Green along for most of the dates on both of those. Somehow, he also found the time to regularly return to Las Vegas for his residency.

He’s finally wrapping up the ‘Raised Up Right’ run. The tour stops at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on October 27 and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28. Then, Luke Bryan will make up a string of Florida dates that were postponed due to Hurricane Ian in September. They conclude on November 5 in Tampa.

He’ll take a month off before returning to Las Vegas in December. His residency has dates well into the new year. He heads to Riviera Cancun, Mexico in January with a bunch of his friends for Crash My Playa. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.