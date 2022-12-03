Luke Bryan’s Wife Posts Wheelchair Photo Following Major Surgery

Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline shared with fans last month that she had to undergo “unexpected” hip surgery. Luke Bryan assured his fanbase late in November that his wife is doing well. However, it seems Caroline is getting restless spending her days in a wheelchair. Still, the county music star’s partner is doing her best to make the best out of her situation. Caroline shared a brief update with fans on social media.

In her post, Luke Bryan’s wife assigned her location, “On The Mend.” In the caption, she wrote, “Me + Choc = a lot of medical bills.”

We’re not sure what happened to the Bryans’ beloved pooch. Still, he looks just as fed up with his plastic cone as Caroline Bryan is with her wheelchair. Fans showed their support and shared their well wishes for Luke Bryan’s wife in the comments.

“Praying for a quick recovery for you both,” one fan commented. Another assured her, “Healing is a struggle, give yourself grace to have shifty days…you’ve got this.”

Speaking with Country Countdown USA last month, Luke Bryan shared a little insight both about his wife’s surgery and her recovery.

“She’s good,” he assured the outlet. “She’d torn her labrum in her hip, and it was right after the CMAs, and there’s never a good time to do that, but she’s good. She’s a big tennis player, and probably injured it through tennis.”

Luke Bryan’s Wife Reveals Her Surgery Wasn’t Exactly ‘Unexpected’

Although Luke Bryan fans were shocked to hear that the singer’s wife would be undergoing surgery last month, Caroline admitted following her surgery that it wasn’t exactly “unexpected.” It was more so that the timing of the surgery was unexpected.

She explained, “I know I said [the surgery was] unexpected, [but] I just wasn’t ready to accept it. I’ve known for a month I’ve had to have it, so there’s no emergency, no fall, no car wreck.”

Caroline Bryan’s explanation came late last month after revealing she was heading out on her first outing since undergoing surgery. She said, “Finally getting out after a long week and these days I’m not walking and I am rolling in this,” meaning her wheelchair, “but I wanted to give an explanation.”

In her post, Luke Bryan’s wife revealed the injury to her hip was more than just a torn labrum. She also revealed that she suffered from “hip dysplasia and a lot of arthritis and so it had gotten so bad that we just had to fix it.”

She concluded, “So that’s it, but I will do whatever they tell me to do to get better because this whole not being able to move thing is not for me.”