Luke Bryan’s Wife Shows Exactly What ‘Boy Mom’ Life Is All About in Hilarious Video

Luke Bryan is one of the biggest names in country music. However, footage on his wife Caroline Boyer’s Instagram account proves he’s also just a boy at heart. In a new post, Boyer showed Luke Bryan fans exactly what it’s like to live in a house full of boys, revealing what “boy mom” life is really all about.

The short post features just one photo and two short videos. The first part of Boyer’s slide show had fans in absolute fits. The clip sees the country couple’s nephew Til singing to the iconic tune, “Rockin’ Robin.” When Til takes a breath, Luke Bryan takes the lead in the background with a trombone. Handing over the instrumental part to Luke, the “One Margarita” singer gives the trombone his best shot. However, despite his efforts, the sound that comes out of the horn is completely off-key, drawing a laugh from both boys.

Another clip sees one of the younger Bryan boys saying, “smack that ass,” as he slaps his own butt.

In between the two clips is a photo of Caroline Boyer holding a glass of wine. The foreground captures what appears to be two of Luke Bryan’s boys busy wrestling.

In her caption, the busy boy mom wrote, “I’ve seen a lot of people doing the ‘Boy moms add your boys’….well…here’s a little view of mine! And yes…I include Luke as a child. Most days.”

Fans, in turn, had hysterical reactions to the videos Luke Bryan’s wife posted.

One joked, “Don’t quit ur day job, Luke,” after watching his attempt at playing the trombone.

A second viewer gushed, “Boys are the best. Goofy, loveable, best huggers ever.”

Luke Bryan Closing Out RodeoHouston for 2023

Despite, or perhaps because, Luke Bryan has such a silly side, as we’ve seen on social media before, he’s one of the most loveable country artists in Nashville. That said, fans were thrilled to find out earlier this month that the five-time Entertainer of the Year would close out 2023’s RodeoHouston concert series.

As always, the concert series is a big contributor to and mass attraction for Houston’s annual 20-day Livestock Show and Rodeo. And while Luke Bryan is scheduled to close out the concert series, the days leading up to his performance feature a whole host of other country megastars.

Rising star Parker McCollum kicks off RodeoHouston’s concert series on February 28th. The following night, attendees will be treated to a performance from one of the genre’s most iconic duos, Brooks & Dunn. Other huge country stars heading to RodeoHouston 2023 include Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, and Brad Paisley.

More prominent performers outside of country music include New Kids on the Block, The Chainsmokers, and Machine Gun Kelly.