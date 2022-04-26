Luke Combs Absolutely Crushes Acoustic Cover of Jordan Davis’ ‘Buy Dirt’: VIDEO

Luke Combs–who recently released the title and art for his upcoming album–just knocked “Buy Dirt” out of the park in a new video on Instagram. He covered the Jordan Davis hit on acoustic guitar, and it sounds great in his recognizable vocals. Fans, friends, and Combs’ wife commented on the video, expressing their support and love for the cover and for Combs’ talent. Jordan Davis commented as well, writing, “Damn, I thought I sang this one pretty good…You crushed this buddy, thank ya.”

Luke Combs’ vocals are strong and solid, while in comparison, on the original song, Jordan Davis has a lighter sound. His vocals are gentler, more contemporary; Luke Combs has a signature sound, and he’s usually recognizable. The original song also features Luke Bryan, another artist with a distinct voice. Davis and Bryan sound great in duet; their voices meld perfectly into one, but you can still pick them out individually.

The song itself calls to mind Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t,” but not so much of the “we could die any day” sentiment. Sure, there are some elements of not knowing what’s going to happen in life, and the fact that it goes by quickly when we’re not looking. But “Buy Dirt” is more about doing what’s going to fulfill you in the long run. It’s about settling down if that’s what will make you happy, buying some land, and building a family.

Luke Combs Covers ‘Buy Dirt’ After Recently Releasing ‘Tomorrow Me’

On April 22, Luke Combs released a single from his upcoming album “Growin’ Up,” called “Tomorrow Me.” The song is all about making tough decisions, regret, and, yes, growing up.

The speaker in the song is dealing with his ex who wants to come over; they’ve done this a hundred times, and it always ends badly. They keep thinking it’ll be different, but it never is. The speaker takes the initiative to put an end to the situation, because he knows he has to live with himself in the morning.

“Tomorrow Me” is a great song about finally making grown-up decisions in order to preserve yourself. Before, the speaker was dealing with regret and shame. But, he knows he doesn’t want to feel that way anymore, so he tells his ex they have to stop meeting up.

The thing about the ex is that she seems like she deals with the whole situation fine, but the speaker doesn’t. “And you’ll be okay, you always are / And I’ll be pickin’ up the pieces if we go that far,” Combs sings in the second verse. He’s obviously torn up about the whole thing, but she doesn’t seem to care. She’s using him, and he can’t live with it anymore.

This song brings to mind Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never,” but while that song deals with the passion of meeting up with your ex again, “Tomorrow Me” deals with the regret.