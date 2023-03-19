Luke Combs Admits to Joe Rogan He Didn’t Know How to Play Guitar Until He Was in His 20s

Country music sensation Luke Combs is looking back on his life a little bit and talking about learning how to play the guitar. Combs, in an interview with Joe Rogan, said that he didn’t start learning to play until he was 21 years old. His mother reminded him that Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw didn’t learn until they were that age, too. Combs spends a little time talking about his life at that time, what was happening, and how he made a fast $200. Let’s take a listen to Combs chatting it up with Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Luke Combs is the 2022 Country Music Association Awards Entertainer of the Year. His new album, Gettin’ Old, will be available for purchase on March 24. It will be Combs’ fourth full-length album in his recording career. In part, Combs had this to say about his new record. “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” Combs said. “One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now.”

Luke Combs Scores Withi His 15th No. 1 Single On The Charts

For a guy who didn’t start learning how to play the guitar until 21 years old, he’s been making up for lost time. Luke Combs recently scored his 15th No. 1 hit single with Going, Going, Gone. It marks his 15th consecutive No. 1 single. This one reached the top of Billboard‘s Country Airplay Chart. Other singles have reached the top spot on the Mediabase Country Chart.

While Luke Combs keeps racking up No. 1 hits, fans might be interested in seeing him collaborate with another big country star, Morgan Wallen. Both Combs and Wallen have deep fan bases who would flock to get any music both men put out together. It makes sense for these two to get together and record some music. What’s in the cards about it? Will it happen? Combs recently appeared on The Wayne D Show on Nashville’s The BIG 98. He talked about possibly teaming up with Wallen.

“I don’t know,” Luke Combs said. “We’ve kicked that can down the road a little bit. We’ve just never really landed on a song that, I think, that we both love that we want to do.” But he added, “I don’t think it’s out of the question at all. I think it would be awesome.” Time will tell if these two superstars will cross their paths in order to collaborate on a sure-fire megahit. It would not be out of the realm of possibility for them to work together. As you can tell, Combs is ready and willing to work with Wallen.