Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Reveal Birth of Their Son, Tex Lawrence Combs: PHOTO

It’s a massive day for Luke Combs and his wife Nicole! They have announced the birth of their first born child, their son, Tex Lawrence Combs. Great news for the country music star. Fans have been wondering about the little one for a bit. However, we now have our first picture of the happy family. The best part? Tex was born on Father’s Day.

There’s no better day to become a dad than Father’s Day. It looks like it will be a busy time around the Combs house in the coming months with a newborn and, Luke has a new album on the way as well.

Check out the post below and see for yourself.

“Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more,” the caption reads. “Me and [Nicole] are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

On her own Instagram, Nicole posted about the new arrival. She had the same photo posted as Luke, but with a different caption. Her post said, “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day. Welcome to the world, Tex Larence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

Clearly, the happy couple is in love with their new son. After a couple of years of marriage, welcoming their baby boy is something they have likely looked forward to ever since. Luke Combs is going to have some new musical inspiration, don’t you think?

A Wild Father’s Day Weekend for Luke Combs

The wild weekend for Luke Combs began with a new music video drop. His latest single “The Kind of Love We Make” was paired up with the visual art on Friday. Fans took to it quickly and have been playing it nonstop ever since. From there, it just got better for Combs and his family.

The birth of their son Tex on Father’s Day was the cherry on top. Just days before his third studio album Growin’ Up comes out. That’s some dang good timing on Tex’s part. As arguably the biggest act in country music right now, Combs is probably feeling pretty good about himself right about now.

So, Luke Combs, new dad. That’s got to be churning some lyrics in his mind already. What he has in store for the future, we’re not sure. But fans will be on the edge of their seats waiting. Hopefully, he takes some time to sit back and just enjoy his family and all it has to offer.