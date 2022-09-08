Luke Combs Announces Dates, Locations for 2023 World Tour

Luke Combs is heading out on a world tour. He’s barely got his current tour underway, but he’s making plans for 2023. Check out the announcement below.

3 continents. 16 countries. 35 concerts. This is my 2023 World Tour!⁰⁰Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members).



Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, September 16. pic.twitter.com/qJlBHlhSx8 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) September 8, 2022

“3 continents. 16 countries. 35 countries. This is my 2023 World Tour! Join/login to my fan club at lukecombs.com to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members). Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, September 16,” Luke Combs captioned the post.

As predicted, there are a lot of stadiums on this trek. It’ll kick off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. – or Jerry World, if you will. That’s on March 25. Then it moves to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. There are eight new United States stadiums in all. He’ll bring it to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on April 15.

He crosses over into Canada for a few dates before returning to the United States for several more. Combs remains in North America through July. He has great support for all of the North American dates. Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb support on all North American dates.

The tour heads to Australia after that. Luke Combs is down under throughout August. He heads to Europe in September and he remains touring that continent through October. The world tour wraps in London at O2 Arena on October 19. It’s quite an exhaustive itinerary.

Luke Combs earned three CMA Awards nominations this week, including Entertainer of the Year. He earned Entertainer of the Year last year. This year’s ceremony is on November 9. He’ll face Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood for the coveted prize.

Luke Combs on the ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour

Luke Combs kicked off the ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour on Labor Day weekend in Bangor, Maine. He performed one of the two shows while his voice was kind of shot, so before he even began it, he refunded everyone in attendance. Then, he gave them the best free show that his voice would allow. He really showed why he’s “Doin’ This.”

The current tour continues through December. He plays two shows in most cities along the way. Next up is the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisc. on September 16 & 17. He skipped a lot of spots on this tour, and that was pretty glaring. It’s why today’s announcement was pretty obvious. For instance, there are no Texas dates on this trek, and there are just two Southern cities. Those are N. Charleston, S.C. and Louisville, Ky. The current trek wraps up in Oklahoma City with a pair of dates at Paycom Center on December 9 & 10. Check out all of the dates on Luke Combs’s calendar and get ticket information for each at his website.