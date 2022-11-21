Luke Combs Announces Epic Collaboration With Crocs, Debuts New Custom Shoe: PHOTOS

Country music hitmaker Luke Combs announced on Monday (November 21st) he is teaming up with Crocs to release a new customized shoe.

In his latest Instagram post, Luke Combs declared that the new shoe will be available next Wednesday (November 30th). “They feature a Mossy Oak camp pattern and fishing Jibbitz,” he shared. He also stated that by joining his fan club on his website, fans are able to purchase the shoes early. “Details will be sent on November 28th,” he added.

Along with Luke Combs’ personal announcement, Cross also shared a promotional video of Combs’ new shoes. “Listen closely for like Combs X Crocs,” the shoe brand shared. “11.30.22 Get ready to catch ‘em.”

This isn’t the first time Luke Combs has teamed up with Crocs. In 2020, he stated that he wears the brand’s shoes all the time. “I’ve worn Crocs for a long time, and no one loves them as much as me,” Combs stated. “So getting the chance to design my own pair of the Classic Clog is cool as hell. I had so much fun creating these and hope fans have just as much fun wearing them.”

Music Mayhem further reported that Luke Combs and Crocs have collaborated numerous times in the last few years. In June 2019, Combs and Crocs released a classic clog, which quickly sold out within minutes. Combs and the shoe brand teamed up in July 2020 and November 2020 as well. Based on the previous collaborations, it’s best to jump onto the opportunity to buy Combs’ latest shoes quickly before they sell out.

Luke Combs Gave Dierks Bentley a Pair of Crocs in 2021

Luke Combs previously gifted fellow country artist Dierks Bentley a pair of Crocs. “I had a pair of Crocs back in the day,” Bentley wrote on Instagram last year. “Navy blue. They were fine nothing great. So I was amused in a nostalgic kind of way and honored to get a pair of Luke Combs’ signature crocks from Luke himself. Couldn’t believe how comfortable they were with the fuzz on the inside.”

Bentley then stated that he originally thought the crocs would be perfect as a house shoe. However, he soon realized that the shoe is great for out of the house adventures as well. “Then they became my driving shoe too. And then my get some coffee shoes. Tried them out in my bass boat…yep, perfect. Tried them out at 43000 feet….it’s as if they were made to push rudder pedals. I MAY NEVER TAKE THEM OFF! Thanks Luke.”

Combs responded to the post by writing, “Dude, this is incredible hahaha. Glad you like ‘em bud.”