Luke Combs Announces ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour: See Dates, Locations, and Opening Acts

Luke Combs just announced his Middle of Somewhere Tour, complete with tour dates and openers, and we couldn’t be more excited over here. He posted a video on Twitter recently announcing the tour. Middle of Somewhere starts in September and goes until December, traveling across the U.S., from Maine all the way to Nevada and back over nine dates.

In the video, Combs addressed the fact that prices are going up for literally everything right now. But, he said, the one thing he could control was ticket prices. He’s keeping prices the same as they were for his past shows before the pandemic, giving fans a break as prices rise for everything else.

9/2 + 9/3: Bangor, ME

9/16 + 9/17: Green Bay, WI

9/22 + 9/23: Lake Tahoe, NV

9/30 + 10/1: Albany, NY

10/14 + 10/15: Charleston, SC

10/21 + 10/22: Louisville, KY (on sale 5/13)

10/28 + 10/29: Omaha, NE

11/4 + 11/5: Uncasville, CT

12/9 + 12/10: Oklahoma City, OK

Who Are the Supporting Acts?

Luke Combs gave us a hint at his main opener when he covered Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” recently. He chose Davis as his main support through the entire Middle of Somewhere Tour. Morgan Wade will open on the first half of the tour, while Lainey Wilson will open on the second half.

Morgan Wade made her Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this month, on April 2. Her most recent album, “Reckless,” came out in March 2021. Lainey Wilson also made waves this March with an iHeart Radio Award win for Best New Country Artist, right after winning an ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year with her track “Things A Man Oughtta Know.”

Details About Combs’ Upcoming Album

Luke Combs is dropping his 3rd studio album, “Growin’ Up,” on June 24, so we’ll have plenty of time to learn all the lyrics before his tour starts. According to Combs, he’s been working on this album for the past two years.

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now,” he said. “It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out.”

“Growin’ Up” will feature 12 tracks, including his recent single “Tomorrow Me.” He’s released clips of other songs, like “The Love We Make” and “Five Leaf Clover,” on social media as well. He also dropped the cover art for the album on Instagram; it features Combs’ visage in front of a painted bar scene, with his name rendered in neon.