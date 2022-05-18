luke-combs-announces-miranda-lambert-duet-reveals-growin-up-album-track-list

Country music star Luke Combs disclosed the final tracklist Tuesday of his new album Growin Up, including a duet with reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert. The new song, called “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” lands at number five on the 12-record effort from Combs, who has a history of releasing collabs with major industry talents in his short career.

Combs previously released much-lauded tracks with the likes of Eric Church (“Does To Me”), Brooks & Dunn (“1,2 Many”), and Amanda Shires (“Without You”). He also recorded “Cold Beer Calling My Name” with Jameson Rodgers for Rodgers’ album Bet You’re From A Small Town. Neither Combs nor his label teased the duet with Lambert in the months leading up to Growin’ Up‘s release, so little is known about the new effort; but Combs did say he felt nervous even asking country’s current queen for an assist, Taste of Country reports.

“I don’t want anybody to feel like pressured when I ask them. I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Aw man, I feel like I gotta do this,'” he says.

Combs also said he’s excited to get new music out after multiple years of work on the album.

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year,” Combs shared in a press release. ”It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out. Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.”

Check out the full tracklist, including Luke Combs’ record with Miranda Lambert, which he’ll take on the road this fall

“Growin Up” Track List

1. Doin’ This

2. Any Given Friday Night

3. The Kind Of Love We Make

4. On The Other Line

5. Outrunnin’ Your Memory

6. Used To Wish I Was

7. Better Back When

8. Tomorrow Me

9. Ain’t Far From It

10. Call Me

11. Middle Of Somewhere

12. Going, Going, Gone

The reigning CMA Entertainer Of The Year will soon embark on his first-ever run of stadium shows with help from Cody Johnson, Morgan Wade, and Zach Bryan. The “Middle of Somewhere” Tour (a nod to track 11 above) will span the entire country, including stops at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High (May 21), Seattle’s Lumen Field (June 4), and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (July 30). In November 2022, Combs will take the show internationally to Canada for a tour with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Beckham.